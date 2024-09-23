The Big Apple to host the Unofficial Climate Summit of the Year this week

This week New York City gets to lay claim to many of the leaders of the world and what could end up being the year’s biggest climate gathering. New York.

Climate Week NYC, which starts at the same time as the United Nations General Assembly, will include hundreds of events across Manhattan hotel ballrooms, Brooklyn rooftops and even a beach in Queens. Participants will include financiers, entrepreneurs, scientists, diplomats, corporate executives and heads of state. There will be an almost uncountable number of sustainability announcements.

Azerbaijan is due to host a two-week UN climate summit in November that would typically be the biggest moment on the calendar. But COP29 is expected to draw far fewer business executives and bankers than last year’s COP28 event in the financial hub Dubai. It’s hard for the Azerbaijan capital of Baku to compete with the sheer scale of what the wealthy United Arab Emirates put together. Plus this year’s UN climate summit promises lower-stakes diplomatic action.

That could mean that segments of the corporate climate crowd, who’ve been an increasing presence at COP, turn up in New York this week instead.

Climate Week will be held on the margins of UN deliberations, where it’s likely that ongoing wars shape the agenda. In years past, however, the General Assembly meeting has produced showstopping climate moments. Chinese President Xi Jingping made a surprise pledge in 2020 to reach net zero emissions. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley emerged as charismatic proponent for the climate-finance priorities of developing nations in a 2022 UN speech.

Mottley will be among the world leaders and diplomats who will be popping up at various Climate Week events. Other power players such as former US climate envoy John Kerry and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be in the mix.

The staff of Bloomberg Green has curated a list of some of the more interesting events to check out if you’re in New York. Some of these may be streamed online, and most require registration in advance. If you’re not into the conference or cocktail scene, there are plenty of other, offbeat Climate Week events to explore, from science fairs to late-night karaoke. It’s going to be a busy several days.

Monday, September 23

The 2024 InnSure Climate Week Forum

An insurance conference only sounds dry if you haven’t been following all the ways climate change and extreme weather disasters have been pummeling this crucial industry.

Time: Monday and Tuesday, 8am-5pm

Further details here.

UN’s Summit of the Future

Climate Week happens alongside the biggest United Nations gathering of the year, although there are few events that actually take place inside the UN’s iconic HQ. The Summit of the Future, which runs for two days ending Monday, is an exception. Don’t expect to get in if you’re not already a participant.

Time: 9am-9pm

Further details here.

Emerson Collective Presents Climate Science Fair

Who doesn’t love a science fair? Especially when it’s happening at one of Manhattan’s most beautiful parks, the High Line, with the backing of Laurene Powell Jobs.

Time: 10am-7pm

Further details here.

US Climate Alliance

A group of like-minded governors formed the US Climate Alliance in 2017 to fill a void in climate action after the US withdrew from the Paris Agreement. (The US has since rejoined.) The coalition of governors has now grown to 24 states, representing about 60% of the US economy, and it’s promising a big announcement, which you can live stream.

Time: 10:30am

Further details here.

For ClimateTech Innovation Showcase

A few dozen climate tech startups bring their pitches on buildings, transportation and the grid to this facility inside the Brooklyn Navy Yard, a hotspot for cutting-edge companies.

Time: 11am-6pm

US Chamber of Commerce Business Case for Resilience Event

Time: 12pm-2pm

The person you’ll want to hear from here is National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Chief Scientist Sarah Kapnick, who is participating in a roundtable discussion on climate resilience. A climate scientist and former JP Morgan managing director, Kapnick has led the agency’s efforts to generate and deliver reliable scientific data about rising climate risks, as well as tools to help people evaluate them. With the climate changing, the private sector needs to better understand what conditions new infrastructure will have to withstand.

This is Climate: The Global Stakes

Time: 2pm-5:30pm

The summit is sure to raise some of the hot-button issues ahead of the COP29 climate summit in Baku. One of the headline speakers is Germany’s climate envoy Jennifer Morgan, who has in the past publicly clashed with her boss Chancellor Olaf Scholz over the G7’s continued funding for natural gas projects.

AI for Climate Action: From Data to Impact

Time: 2:30pm-5pm

There’s a clear climate downside to the AI boom: a huge uptick in data center energy demand, much of it from polluting sources. This event at Glasshouse Chelsea looks at what AI can do to help the climate, including an update on Google DeepMind.

Powering the Future: Sustaining momentum: Ensuring Long-Term Impact of Climate Legislation

Time: 3pm-4pm

This session will explore just how resilient the Inflation Reduction Act is against resistance to climate action. A featured speaker is Ali Zaidi, who as national climate advisor to President Joe Biden has overseen implementation of the most aggressive climate law in US history.

It’s Time to Deliver on Climate Finance and Power Sustainable Growth

Time: 4:30pm-6pm

Brazil is the heir apparent to global climate leadership, since the nation will host next year’s crucial COP30 summit in the rainforest. So the planned appearance of Ana Toni, the Brazilian secretary for climate, at this event makes it automatically interesting.

Climate Night Live

Time: 5:30pm–10pm

John Kerry, the former US climate envoy and secretary of state, headlines a talk-show-style event by the folks at Canary Media, who produce intelligent climate podcasts, and the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Climate Tech Cocktails NYCW ’24 Kickoff Party

Time: 8pm-12am

This claims to be a cocktail party with room for more than 2,000 climate tech people. And it’s being held in one of Brooklyn’s newest trendy concert venues.

Tuesday, September 24

NYCW ’24 5K Run

Time: 7:15am-8:30am

Get up early and run in an event co-sponsored by the Bill Gates-backed team at Breakthrough Energy.

Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit

Time: 9:30am-11am

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize will announce the finalists for its annual award for organizations working to address the environmental crisis. Out of the 15 finalists, five eventual winners will receive £1 million ($1.3 million) to scale their solutions, as well as other support.

The Global Renewables Summit

Time: 11:30am- 5:30pm

A panel of some of the most powerful people in climate diplomacy will give an update on the big challenge set at COP28 in Dubai: tripling renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade. The list of speakers include COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley.

Geothermal House

Time: 11am-7pm

Geothermal energy startups are buzzy right now, and more than a dozen will be in one house at Hall des Lumières.

Educating for Climate Action Summit

Time: 1pm-8pm

The main focus of this event, climate literacy, has become a hot topic, especially as studies show many students are not learning the full reasons behind global warming. Researchers have found some middle-school textbooks still say humans are only partly responsible for climate change.

The Emerging Landscape of Green Finance in the US

Time: 4pm-5:30pm

A look at the future of green finance with a panel at the SoHo digs of the Jain Family Institute, which produces a reliably interesting and wonky climate newsletter called the Polycrisis.

Wednesday, September 25

Accelerating Climate Action: Delivering High Integrity Carbon Markets

Time: 9am-6:30pm

Voluntary carbon markets have been tainted by controversy over the quality of credits. This event will look at the role the market has to play in accelerating corporate climate action and efforts to bring more integrity and transparency.

Swissnex presents the Climate Ring

Time: 9:30am-Late (also runs Thursday and Friday)

This promises to be a “a pop-up boxing arena” for the climate fight, featuring scientists and artists. No word on if they’ll be punching each other.

Climate Forward

Time: 8am-6:30pm

The event lineup includes an on-stage interview with Kevin D. Roberts, a conservative intellectual who was until recently the leader of Project 2025.

Climate Tech Showcase

Time: 9:30am-6pm

A showcase for startups under incubation at the New York Climate Exchange, and a chance to take the ferry out to Governors Island to enjoy sweeping views of the New York Harbor.

Sustainable Bites: Seven Plausible Scenarios for the Food Industry

Time: 12:30pm-2pm

What does the climate future taste like? This event, which promises “food and drink served to illustrate the scenarios,” will provide some potential answers.

Bridges and Barriers to Fossil Fuel Phase Out

Time: 11am-5:30pm

Come for the perspectives of two developing countries that produce substantial oil and gas. One of them, Colombia, has signed the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, which commits the country to not explore and develop new fossil fuel reserves. The other, Brazil, hasn’t and the country’s climate ambassador will be asked to answer why.

Building a Climate-Ready Nation

Time: 1:30pm-2pm

With climate catastrophes from flooding to wildfire surging, this conversation on how communities can prepare and how they can get money from the federal government to do so couldn’t be more relevant.

Climate Tech x AI: The Unconference

Time: 3pm-8pm

This “unconference” wants to loosen the formality of conference events, starting with a live audio broadcast from Costa Rica’s protected forests to set the mood. A TED-style talk on AI’s climate tech potential will follow.

Yale 360 Climate Meet and Greet

Time: 5pm-8pm

Guests are invited to hear short talks from Andrew Steer, president of the Bezos Earth Fund, and Anthony Leisewitz, director of the Yale Program on Climate Communication. Stay for drinks and networking.

Thursday, September 26

BNEF Global Energy & Industry Event

Time: 8am-12pm

Decarbonizing heavy industry will play a major role in countries’ net zero strategies. Executives from manufacturer Holcim and producer US Steel will be among the speakers at this event addressing the challenges.

World Biodiversity Summit

Time: 9am-6:30pm

The event is part of the run-up to COP16 in Cali, Colombia, next month and will take stock of where the world is in developing solutions to meet a global goal for halting or reversing biodiversity loss

Newlab’s New Climate Futures

Time: 10am-4pm

Climate-tech policymakers, investors and company executives will gather to discuss issues at the core of the industry’s advancement, ranging from whether startups have bottomed out from a years-long investment downturn to what to expect from the upcoming US election.

Sustainable Finance Forum

Time: 12pm-5:30pm

Experts covering the world of finance will share their insight on the biggest risks and opportunities climate change presents. Bloomberg Intelligence and BloombergNEF will give two perspectives on financing the energy transition. Razan Al Mubarak, the president of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, will also deliver a fireside chat alongside former SEC Chair Mary Schapiro.

Climate Karaoke - Presented by SNØCAP and gener8tor

Time: 8pm-12am

The week will be full of events highlighting solutions to the climate crisis, yet there can’t possibly be a more fun way to relieve your anxiety about the state of the world than belting out tunes in front of total strangers. Right? Perhaps not. This might just be one for the Bloomberg Green team.

Friday, September 27

Computational Sciences & Climate Modeling: Learning from the AI Revolution

Time: Friday 12:30pm-3pm

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used for near-term weather forecasting, and it may also hold potential for the long-term modeling that’s important for adaptation to climate change. Pierre Gentine, a Columbia University professor of geophysics and Earth and environmental sciences, will discuss what AI means for climate forecasting.

Zero Day Launch Party

Time: 4pm-8pm

If you show up here, you’ll get to see a 40-foot-tall structure made of food waste. Oh, and it’s an interactive installation.

Saturday, September 28

The 2024 Marketplace of the Future

Time: 11am-9pm

This event at the Splashlight studio promises to give World’s Fair vibes to climate solutions, inspired by the World of Tomorrow tagline for the 1939 expo in New York that presented air conditioning and television as groundbreaking technologies.

