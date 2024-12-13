The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg sides with Musk amid RFK Jr's criticism of Ozempic, ‘Elon's right’

The View co-hosts showed support for Elon Musk on Thursday's episode of the left-leaning talk show. During a segment discussing the Tesla CEO and Robert F. Kennedy Jr's opposing views on weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Whoopi Goldberg declared, “Elon's right on this.” As the panel is known for their criticism of Donald Trump and his allies, their agreement with the tech billionaire came as a surprise. Whoopi Goldberg sides with Elon Musk over the use of Ozempic for weight loss

Goldberg made the remark in reference to Musk's support for a more widespread use of GLP inhibitors like Ozempic to curb America’s obesity epidemic. During the segment, the Color Purple star even showed off her physique to the audience, revealing that she once weighed close to 300 lbs before taking Mounjaro, which is also a weight loss drug.

Following Kennedy's disapproval of reducing the costs of GLP inhibitors, Musk wrote on X, “Nothing would do more to improve the health, lifespan and quality of life for Americans than making GLP inhibitors super low cost to the public. Nothing else is even close.” Asserting her views on the use of weight loss drugs, Goldberg argued, “This isn’t just about food.”

“This is sometimes people are born genetically larger,” the 69-year-old said. She contended Kennedy's focus on “good food” instead of weight loss drugs, claiming he was “setting folks up for shame.” The Health and Human Services Secretary-designate recently expressed his disapproval of GLP inhibitors in a Fox News interview, warning that Americans are “so addicted to drugs.”

“If we just gave good food, three meals a day, to every man, woman and child in our country, we could solve the obesity and diabetes epidemic overnight,” the 70-year-old fitness guru said. However, Goldberg disagreed with Kennedy, saying, “I’m going to give you the benefit of the doubt. I’m going to say you don’t know, you don’t realize what you do to people when you say stuff like that because it doesn’t work for everybody.”