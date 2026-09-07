'There'll be a price': A look at Trump's take on the Lindsay Clancy case

President Donald Trump weighed in on the Lindsay Clancy case after a judge declared a mistrial due to a hung jury. Trump called it a "terrible situation" and a "horrible tragedy" in his first public comments on the case. U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after exiting Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S., September 4, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee (REUTERS)

When reporters asked Trump if he was following the trial, Trump replied, per CBS News, "It's on television so much, it's hard not to follow it."

The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

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"Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing. Can't be worse," Trump said. "But you'll find out what the price to pay is. There'll be a price. It's going to be mental institution or jail or something.”

Trump noted that another trial is possible, which he called "too bad."

Why was a mistrial declared? Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.

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According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

As lawyers decide what the next steps will be, Lindsay will be held under the same murder charges and remain at the mental health facility which currently houses her.

Lindsay pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.