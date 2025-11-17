Massie-Greene 2028 buzz gains steam after fallout with Trump: ‘Looking good to American people’

Buzz about Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene contesting the 2028 presidential elections has gained steam after a fallout with President Donald Trump. On Truth Social, the President blasted both the Republican lawmakers from Kentucky and Georgia, respectively. President Donald Trump's admonishment came amid Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie pushing for the release of the Epstein files.(Bloomberg)

Trump's admonishment came amid both pushing for the release of the Epstein files, linked to the convicted child sex offender. The President, meanwhile, has maintained that the entire matter is a ‘Democrat hoax’ intended to distract from the achievements of the Republican government.

When slamming Massie and Greene, Trump resorted to personal attacks and name-calling, questioning the Kentucky lawmaker's quick second marriage after his first wife passed away in 2024. When addressing Greene, he called her ‘wacky’ and a ‘ranting lunatic’. The Georgian Republican, in response, alleged that the president was helping foster an atmosphere where she might get death threats.

Notably, MTG has been one of the most vocal MAGA supporters and the recent rift with Trump appears to have caused problems within the conservative base as well. Many online advocated for ‘America First, America Only’ amid the ongoing row. With ‘AFAO’ gaining steam, many online have also clamored to see Massie and Greene contest the 2028 presidential elections on the Republican ticket.

What people said about Massie-Greene 2028

One person commented on X, “Massie - Green 2028 presidential campaign.” They shared a post stating “America First stands with MTG and MASSIE.”

Another person remarked, “Marjory Taylor Green/Thomas Massie for POTUS 2028 - Drain The Swamp.” Yet another person slammed Trump's attacks on Greene and Massie, and wrote “I’m honestly ashamed of the fact that I voted for him 3 f’n times. Massie/Green 2028.”

One individual also chipped in, saying “Green and Massie are looking good to the American people!”.

Notably, there were rumors earlier that MTG was planning to run for President, which the lawmaker herself quashed. However, they have resurfaced again after Greene's interview with CNN, where she said “I would like to say, humbly, I'm sorry for taking part in the toxic politics. It's very bad for our country.”

One person reacted to this, claiming “LOL she's totally running for Prez in 2028.” Another added, “She knows MAGA is dead after Trump and she will be running for President in 2028.” While neither Massie nor MTG have commented on the most recent buzz, there is a broad understanding among MAGA loyalists that Vice President JD Vance will throw his hat in the ring as the presidential candidate for 2028.