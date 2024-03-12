Thousands of shredded cheese cases recalled across 15 US states. Is your favourite brand on the list?

Around 15 states, thousands of shredded cheese cases have been pulled from shelves due to a potential listeria contamination. Over 60 dairy products recalled in 15 US states. Photographer: Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc. is the supplier of Sargento Cheese who launched their own product recall last month. This caused the cheese giant to make an announcement about the cheese recall.

The action after effect of Sargento was to recall and not to waste time by announcing about the potential health risk. The recall was for products from Rizo-López Foods Inc. and those processed on the same production lines. The company's consumer safety was the priority, so it terminated the contract with the supplier and sent a press release to all the businesses on 2nd January to communicate the situation.

The cheese varieties that we learn from the recall undertaking are very extensive, ranging from cotija, parmesan to swiss, asiago, monterey jack, white cheddar, cheddar, and blends intended for nacho, taco, Italian and quesadilla dishes making. The recall also encompasses over 10,000 cases of these top famous shredded cheeses.

Trader Joe’s and Albertson’s are part of the growing recalls of products made by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc., of Modesto, California, federal health officials announced on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (CDC via AP)(AP)

What are those dairy names?

The cheese firm has recalled a huge variety of 60 and more dairy products, including French, both fat and low fat, fermented milk products and yoghurt of European, Greek and Russian origin. These products are offered in the market with various brand name variants such as Campesino, Rio Grande, Rizo Bros., Food City, El To√±ador, La Ordena, Don Francisco, San Carlos, Santa Maria, Tio Francisco, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

Which states are recalled?

The states bombed with Listeria recall are not limited to mere a few states like most people think, but their footprint is spread to the north and the south of the country, including Arizona, California, Columbus, Florida, Georgia, Indianapolis, Baltimore, Las Vegas, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Providence, Texas, Tucson, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The activity of Rizo-López Foods Industrial Company has been blamed by the health departments for the past decade in product contamination caused by listeria bacteria; this bacteria resulted in the death of two persons and over 20 persons, according to the government health authority.

Recent laboratory tests and inspections have connected soft cheeses and other dairy products manufactured by Rizo-Lopez Foods in Modesto, California, to the outbreak first identified in June 2014, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.

Since the outbreak’s detection, at least 26 people across 11 states have fallen ill, with one individual succumbing to the illness in California in 2017 and another in Texas in 2020, as stated by CDC officials.

CDD say this…

The CDC even had previous cases related to listeria as to what was found in queso fresco and various other types of cheese in 2017 and 2021. On the other hand, those investigations could not gather sufficient evidence to prove a single spring.

Following the November new cases, during the December, the CDC had. The FDA inspected a cheese sample from Rigo-Lopez Foods and then discovered that it harboured the listeria strain, which was the causative agent of the recent outbreak. The Food and Drug Administration has identified that the fresh cheese queso fresco and finishing cheese cotija were the causative agents of the reported cases.

The recalled products had been shipped nationwide through a vast distribution network serving a number of retail stores and deli counters, including El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets.