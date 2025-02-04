Tiger Woods announces death of his mother Kultida at 78 in emotional note: ‘She was my biggest fan’

Tiger Woods' mother, Kultida Woods, died at the age of 78, the golfer announced in an emotional social media post. Calling her a “force of nature” and his “biggest fan,” the 15-time major champion revealed that she passed away early Tuesday morning. Tiger Woods announced on February 4, 2025 that his mother Kutilda had passed away, paying tribute to his parent as "my biggest fan." (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)(AFP)

Tiger Woods announces death of his mother Kultida, 78, in emotional social media post

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” Tiger began his statement shared on X and Instagram. “My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh,” the 49-year-old added.

Tiger continued to say, “She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible.” “She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom,” he added.

Kultida was a Thai national who met Tiger's father, Earl Woods, in the late 1960s when he was serving in the US military in Bangkok. Following their marriage in 1969, they moved to Brooklyn, New York, and later to Cypress, California, where Tiger, who was their only child, was born, per Fox News.

Tiger, whose real name is Eldrick, was named after his parents, with E standing for Earl and K for Kultida. The champion golfer was nicknamed Tiger after his father's lost comrade in Vietnam, Tiger Phong. Earl died in 2006 at the age of 74.