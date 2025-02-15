Tom Homan, AOC trade barbs over webinar to assist illegal immigrants 'evade' ICE raids; 'She’s going to be in trouble'

Border czar Tom Homan and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) traded barbs at each other amid ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants and ICE raids. Tom Homan suggested that AOC may be “impeding” federal immigration authorities from detaining and deporting violent illegal immigrants.

Appearing for an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Homan denounced Ocasio-Cortez's office for organizing a webinar to help illegal immigrants. The webinar explained the methods that New York Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have been employing to apprehend illegal immigrants, ostensibly to assist migrants in escaping deportation.

Trump border czar suggested that AOC may be “impeding” federal immigration authorities from detaining and deporting violent illegal immigrants.

During the interview, he told Ingraham that he sent an email to the deputy attorney general. “At what level is that impediment? Is that impediment?”

According to Homan, he asked the Justice Department, “Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts? If so, what are we going to do about it?”

Homan went on to say, “Maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now,” adding that he believes that “impediment is impediment”.

Stressing that he is not a prosecutor, he said, his department needs some more guidance on that.

An immigrant rights advocate told viewers that recent ICE raids in the Empire State were carried out “early in the morning” and in “public places.” The speaker also mentioned that several unlabeled ICE vehicles were halting cars as people were going to or coming from office.

AOC claps back at Tom Homan

Taking to X, Ocasio-Cortez poked fun at Homan for implying that she might have broken the law.

The Congresswoman from New York wrote, “Maybe she's going to be in TroUble nOw. Maybe he can learn to read. The Constitution would be a good place to start.”

Also Read: Pope calls Trump’s mass deportation plan ‘disgrace’ as move for ‘major enforcement operation' in Chicago gets leaked

Hitting back at her, Homan said, “Let’s pray that she is not ‘educating’ the next murderer of a young college nursing student on how to evade arrest by ICE.”

“How many more young women have to be raped, murdered and burned alive until she wakes up?” the former acting director of ICE asked AOC.

He mentioned that he is “well aware of the Constitution,” stressing that he is also conscious that the DOJ delivers legal interpretations on topics like this to ensure ICE works in compliance with law.

He reminded AOC that living in the US illegally is inacceptable and it is against federal law.

Homan went on to say that helping people in the US unlawfully in order to support their illegal entry and unlawful presence is in violation of rules and regulations.

In reference to a widely shared altercation he had with AOC at a congressional hearing during Trump's first term, he stated, “I thought I educated her on this several years ago during congressional testimony.”

An immigrant rights advocate told viewers that recent ICE raids in the Empire State were carried out “early in the morning” and in “public places.” The speaker also mentioned that several unlabeled ICE vehicles were halting cars as people were going to or coming from the office.