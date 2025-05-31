Tornado warning: Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia and NYC on alert amid heavy thunderstorms

Washington, DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City are under heightened alert as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued Tornado Watch, effective until midnight EDT on Friday. The warning covers parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Several parts New Jersey, Washington DC and Baltimore were under tornado alert on Friday(Unsplash)

The watch, announced by NWS offices in State College, PA, Mount Holly, NJ, and Wakefield, VA, warns of severe thunderstorms bringing risks of damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes across 22 counties and multiple coastal waters, including Delaware Bay and Chesapeake Bay.

The NWS Mount Holly office reported that the watch spans major urban centers, including Philadelphia, Wilmington, and Atlantic City, with potential hazards like ping pong ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 65 mph. Coastal areas face additional threats from thunderstorms moving over waters from Sandy Hook, NJ, to Fenwick Island, DE. In Pennsylvania, Adams, Lancaster, and York counties, including Gettysburg and Lancaster, are at risk, while Virginia’s watch covers 53 counties, from Richmond to Virginia Beach.

Heavy rainfall accompanying the storms has raised concerns about flash flooding, particularly in low-lying areas from eastern Kentucky to southern New York. The NWS warned of life-threatening flooding in urban zones like Philadelphia and Trenton, with up to one inch of rain already fallen and an additional 1–1.5 inches possible in some areas. Residents are urged to avoid flooded roads and seek shelter in sturdy buildings, ideally in basements or interior rooms away from windows.

Social media users and weather reporters noted a flash flood threat north of DC into the overnight hours. One forecaster confirmed the tornado watch for DC and Baltimore. The storms, fueled by a dynamic low-pressure system, could produce isolated tornadoes, prompting officials to advise immediate action if warnings are issued.