Tragedy at Indian Mountain ATV Park: Two dead and multiple children injured in fatal collision

Two adults from Rome and seven children were injured after two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) collided on a trail at Indian Mountain ATV Park in Piedmont, Alabama, on Saturday, August 30, the Cherokee County, Alabama, Sheriff's Office reported on Facebook. The tragedy resulted in the death of two adults, and seven children were injured, as reported by AL.com. Two die in ATV Park tragedy in Alabama.(Representative image/unsplash)

Two dead in ATV Park tragedy

An ATV with nine occupants collided with another ATV with two people, and “overturned and struck a tree”, as per EMA Director Shawn Rogers.

Cherokee County 911 received multiple reports of “a serious ATV accident” at 3:47 PM. One of the drivers died on the spot, while one adult female and three children were rushed to trauma centers in Birmingham.

The adult female, unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries, as per the joint press release by the Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

Four children were taken to Atrium-Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia, for immediate treatment. The seven children who got injured were between the ages of 1 and 12. However, the adults who died were from Rome, Georgia, reports ANF.

Sheriff and coroner weigh in on the incident

“This is a tragic accident and highlights the importance of operating RZRs and other recreational vehicles in a safe and responsible manner,” Sheriff Shaver said in the press release.

“Always wear your restraint system and never exceed the number of passengers your vehicle is designed for,” Director Rogers said. Coroner McDonald says incidents like this are “always difficult” since children are involved.

“Please do everything you can to ensure the safety of yourself and those around you,” McDonald urged in the press release.

Given the sensitivity of the situation, no identities have been released. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office are conducting a thorough investigation of the accident.

