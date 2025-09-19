Travis Decker daughters: Who were Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia

Remains believed to be Travis Decker, the 32-year-old father accused of killing his three daughters, were discovered this week in a wooded area south of Leavenworth, Washington, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, ABC News reported. Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8; and Olivia, 5, were last seen on May 30, when they left home for a scheduled visit with their father. They never returned. (Wenatchee Police Department via AP, GoFundMe)

"While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker," the sheriff's office said Thursday evening. Officials said they are in touch with the family and are “providing them with support and updates as the investigation proceeds.”

Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia

Paityn, nine, Evelyn, eight, and five-year-old Olivia were last seen on May 30, when they left home for a scheduled visit with their father. Three days later, the girls were found dead near Rock Island Campground in Chelan County. Court documents said their wrists were zip-tied and plastic bags had been placed over their heads, according to the ABC News report.

An autopsy determined they died of suffocation. Authorities ruled the manner of death as homicide.

The search for Decker

Decker’s truck was found at the campsite, but he was missing, leading to a wide manhunt involving hundreds of officers. Reports of sightings came from Idaho and Washington over the summer, but all proved false. Authorities warned he was armed and dangerous, and the US Marshals Service offered a $20,000 reward for information.

Bloody handprints found on Decker’s truck were confirmed to match his DNA, and police said there were no signs of any other suspects.

Family and military history

Cozart told ABC News that Decker had mental health struggles, including PTSD, and was unable to get help from veterans’ services. The father "had some mental health issues and some instability in his life" that led to restrictions on overnight visits, she said, but before the girls vanished, "there were no red flags."

Also Read: Travis Decker timeline: From daughters’ murders to discovery of remains

Decker served in Afghanistan in 2014 while on active duty and later transferred to the Washington National Guard in 2021. Plans for an "administration separation" were being prepared in 2023 or 2024, but the process was not finalized, according to military officials.