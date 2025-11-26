Travis Turner update: Wife Leslie Turner denies child pornography allegations: ‘I don’t know…'

Travis Turner’s wife has strongly denied allegations of multiple child pornography and solicitation, even as law enforcement agencies intensify a statewide manhunt to locate him. High school football coach, Travis Turner.(Leslie Turner on Facebook)

The high-school football coach from Big Stone Gap, Virginia, is currently on the run while the authorities look for him.

Turner’s wife’s response

“I don’t know anything. I don’t know anything. I’m sorry,” Leslie Turner, 46-year-old wife of Travis, told The Daily Mail on Tuesday following the police's announcement of the concerning accusations against her husband.

Leslie spoke to the media shortly after the charges became public, denied all allegations against her husband, as reported by the New York Post. She said, “None of that is true. He’s a good dad and a good husband,” she said. “We want him home. That’s it.”

Leslie was asked to comment on rumors that Turner was seen carrying a rifle, but she declined to oblige, saying she had been advised not to speak further.

According to the New York Post, the family reportedly posted an emotional appeal on social media seeking prayers and support for Turner’s safe return, but later deleted the post.

What do we know so far?

According to the state police, ten separate warrants have now been issued against Turner. Five for possession of child pornography and five for using a computer to solicit a minor.

On November 20, investigators visited Turner’s home in Appalachia, Wise County, but arrived to find him missing. Since then, the Virginia State Police (VSP) has deployed search-and-rescue teams, drones, K9 units and other resources across the Appalachian region in a bid to locate Turner. He is now considered a fugitive.

Union High School, his place of work, has placed a staff member on administrative leave, in line with policy for ongoing criminal investigations. The school has not publicly named Turner, citing the active nature of the case.