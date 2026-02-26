The Marquette Police Department has shared an update on the hunt for Trenton Massey, a Northern Michigan University (NMU) student who has been missing since last week. A search that was underway in Marquette, Michigan, has been suspended by authorities, police said in a press release shared on Facebook late Wednesday afternoon, February 25. Trenton Massey update: Did police suspend search for missing NMU student in Marquette? Latest update on ‘camera footage’ (Marquette Police Department/Facebook)

The Marquette Police Department previously said that Trenton was seen “on cameras walking east on the bike path at the 7th Street Bridge” before he disappeared. The 21-year-old junior at NMU appeared disoriented and was having difficulty walking before his disappearance, police added.

The Marquette Police Department’s latest update In the new news release, the Marquette Police Department opened up about additional surveillance camera footage.

“Massey was located on city camera footage traveling eastbound on the city multiuse path near UPHS-Marquette at approximately 2:50am. Officers began searching the area along the multiuse path and a short time later requested assistance from additional agencies. Search efforts continued into the late evening by various emergency service organizations and volunteers,” police said in the post.