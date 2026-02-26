Trenton Massey update: Did police suspend search for missing NMU student in Marquette? Latest update on ‘camera footage’
The Marquette Police Department has shared an update on the hunt for Trenton Massey, a Northern Michigan University (NMU) student who has been missing.
The Marquette Police Department has shared an update on the hunt for Trenton Massey, a Northern Michigan University (NMU) student who has been missing since last week. A search that was underway in Marquette, Michigan, has been suspended by authorities, police said in a press release shared on Facebook late Wednesday afternoon, February 25.
The Marquette Police Department previously said that Trenton was seen “on cameras walking east on the bike path at the 7th Street Bridge” before he disappeared. The 21-year-old junior at NMU appeared disoriented and was having difficulty walking before his disappearance, police added.
The Marquette Police Department’s latest update
In the new news release, the Marquette Police Department opened up about additional surveillance camera footage.
Read More | Where is Trenton Massey? 5 things to know amid search for missing Northern Michigan University student in Marquette
“Massey was located on city camera footage traveling eastbound on the city multiuse path near UPHS-Marquette at approximately 2:50am. Officers began searching the area along the multiuse path and a short time later requested assistance from additional agencies. Search efforts continued into the late evening by various emergency service organizations and volunteers,” police said in the post.
“By evening of 02/22/2026, additional camera footage was located which showed Massey walking to the area of the Founder’s Landing Boardwalk. At approximately 3:35am on 02/22/2026 Massey was observed walking out onto the ice from the north Founder’s Landing Pier and then disappearing from the camera view. As of 02/25/2026, this was the last known location / image of Massey,” they added.
Read More | Thomas Medlin update: Has missing Long Island teen been found? Latest on the case
Police added that law enforcement have suspended search efforts “pending new information,” and that investigation is ongoing by the Marquette Police Department.
The police told volunteer search groups that their efforts may continue, and advised them to be “mindful of private property and stay off the ice.”
Trenton was last seen wearing a black and olive green coat. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Marquette Police Department at (906) 228-0400.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. When not at work, you will find her either with her novels, or with her beloved pooches. She loves reading classics, some of her favorites being Great Expectations, Gone with the Wind, and Rebecca. She adores spending time with her rescue dogs, and enjoys nothing more than being in nature, having undying love for mountains and rivers.Read More