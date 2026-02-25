Where is Trenton Massey? 5 things to know amid search for missing Northern Michigan University student in Marquette

Trenton is a 21-year-old junior at NMU, majoring in business administration, according to STL News. He was last seen around 3 am on Sunday, February 22. The Marquette Police Department said that he appeared disoriented and was having difficulty walking before his disappearance.

Surveillance video shows Trenton walking along a bike path. Authorities believe he may have been trying to get home, according to Mid-Michigan Now. He was last seen wearing a black and olive green coat.

Various agencies and volunteers have been searching for Trenton, with search efforts centering around the Founders Landing boardwalk area, where his last known traces were located. “One second of time can maybe save somebody's son,” volunteer Graham McPhee said, according to Mid-Michigan Now. “I think that's what I’d like to say, and I know anybody who is a parent out watching this would do the same for any one of us."

The Marquette Police Department said in a recent update that the search for Trenton is focused on the water of the

lower harbor

, near Founder's Landing. Agencies are looking for holes on the ice that might indicate that he fell through, according to FOX 11's trading partner WLUC-TV. "It's difficult because the weather, it's constantly changing. Holes are freezing up, new ones are opening up, so it's hard to say what reliably could've been where someone fell through or something like that," said Marquette County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division Lieutenant Brian Kurin.