Triple H does signature WWE water spray at White House | Watch

Triple H, the former wrestler and current Chief Content Officer of WWE, joined President Donald Trump on Thursday, as the latter signed an executive order restoring Presidential Fitness Test in schools. Triple H or Paul Michael Levesque is the son-in-law to Secretary of the Federal Education Department Linda McMahon. (AP)

“This is a wonderful tradition, and we're bringing it back,” Trump said of the fitness test that began in 1966 but was phased out during the Obama administration.

The test includes 1-mile runs, sit-ups and stretching exercises, and is used to gauge young people's health and athleticism.

Others who joined Trump while he signed the order included pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau and former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, a registered sex offender.

Triple H does iconic water spray at White House | Watch

In visuals shared by the White House, Triple H can be seen exiting through the doors. He takes a sip from a bottle before chucking it aside, and then proceeds to do the water spray, his introductory move from his days in the ring.

“ARE YOU READY… TO MAKE AMERICA FIT AGAIN,” the official White House handle posted.

Triple H said of Trump's decision, “I truly appreciate all that everybody is doing for the health and wellness for the entire country... I look forward to the opportunity to help make our youth healthy—help get them engaged in sports and let them learn what it takes to be successful in life.”

The water spraying became synonymous with Triple H's entry during his 30 years of being a WWE wrestler, just as he made the Pedigree attack iconic in the ring.

What experts feel about Presidential Fitness test

The return of the exam brought mixed reactions from some who study exercise.

Trump is putting a welcome focus on physical activity, but a test alone won’t make America’s children healthier, said Laura Richardson, a kinesiology professor at the University of Michigan. The exam is only a starting point that should be paired with lessons to help all students improve, she said.

“It’s not just, you get a score and you’re doomed,” said Richardson, whose teaching focuses on obesity. “But you get a score, and we can figure out a program that really helps the improvement.”

(With AP inputs)