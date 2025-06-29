Tropical Storm Barry forms off Mexico; Florida eyes separate storm threat ahead of Fourth of July

Tropical Storm Barry formed Sunday morning off the coast of Mexico. But the US is watching a different system - one that could bring days of rain and storms to Florida later this week. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) shared that it is tracking an area of low pressure expected to develop near the southeastern US coast or the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Right now, forecasters give it a 20 per cent chance of turning into something more over the next seven days, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Tropical Storm Barry is nearing Mexico. Meanwhile, a separate low-pressure system poses a potential threat to Florida ahead of the Fourth of July.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

The possible storm isn’t organized yet. But the moisture it could bring already has weather officials concerned, especially with July 4th coming up.

Also Read: Minnesota tornado warnings issued as severe storms cause power outages, damage: Chilling videos emerge

Rain expected in Florida amid a potential tropical storm

Even if it doesn’t form into a tropical depression or storm, Florida's weather won’t stay dry. The National Weather Service office in Melbourne warned that high moisture and a stalled front will likely bring storms each afternoon and evening for the next several days.

“Whether this turns into something or not, expect heavy rain through the weekend,” forecasters said Sunday. That includes the Fourth of July holiday.

If the system strengthens enough to get a name, it would be called Tropical Storm Chantal.

Tropical Storm Barry heading for Mexico

Tropical Storm Barry is already causing concern in the Gulf of Mexico. It formed early Sunday in the Bay of Campeche. As of 11 am local time, Barry was about 90 miles from Tuxpan, Mexico, with winds near 40 mph.

Mexico has issued a tropical storm warning for its Gulf coast from Boca de Catan to Tecolutla. The storm is expected to make landfall later Sunday or overnight. It might strengthen a bit before hitting the coast, but it will weaken quickly after moving inland.

The bigger worry is rain. Barry could dump 3 to 6 inches across parts of eastern Mexico, with isolated areas getting up to 10 inches. That includes Veracruz, San Luis Potosí, and Tamaulipas. Forecasters warned of flash floods and mudslides, especially in hilly or mountainous areas.

A busy hurricane season is ahead

So far, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has been slow to start. Tropical Storm Andrea, the first named storm, only lasted a day and stayed out at sea.

But forecasters are still expecting an above-average season. NOAA predicts 13 to 19 named storms. Up to 10 could become hurricanes, and 3 to 5 might become major ones - Category 3 or higher. Hurricane season runs through November 30. With July just beginning, things are likely to heat up soon.

FAQs

Is there a storm heading for Florida this week?

Yes, a system is forming that could bring rain and strong winds around July 4.

What’s the latest named storm in the Atlantic?

The storm is called Barry, and it is now moving toward Mexico.

What will the next storm be called?

If it forms, the next name on the list is Chantal.

When does hurricane season end?

The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.