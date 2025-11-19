Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trump administration announces steps to dismantle Department of Education

Reuters |
Updated on: Nov 19, 2025 02:19 am IST

In March, Donald Trump said he intended to deliver on a campaign promise to conservatives by calling for the department's closure.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is taking steps to dismantle the Department of Education, the White House said on Tuesday, part of Trump’s bid to shrink the federal government's role in schooling in favor of more control by the states.

Before signing an executive order to close the department of education, Trump said, "We're going to be returning education, very simply, back to the states where it belongs."(Bloomberg)
Before signing an executive order to close the department of education, Trump said, "We're going to be returning education, very simply, back to the states where it belongs."(Bloomberg)

As part of its dismantling, the department announced new partnerships with the Departments of Labor, Interior, Health and Human Services to share some of the functions it currently performs.

It said in a press release on Tuesday the new approach would "streamline federal education activities on the legally required programs, reduce administrative burdens, and refocus programs and activities to better serve students and grantees."

In March, Trump said he intended to deliver on a campaign promise to conservatives by calling for the department's closure.

"We're going to be returning education, very simply, back to the states where it belongs," Trump said before signing an executive order to close the department to the "maximum extent" allowed by law.

Created by Congress in 1979, the Department of Education's main roles include administering college loans, tracking student achievement and enforcing civil rights in schools. It also provides federal funding to help districts with a high percentage of needy children and to assist students with disabilities.

Federal law prohibits the department from controlling school operations, including curriculum, instruction and staffing. Authority over these decisions belongs to state and local governments, which provide more than 85% of public school funding.

The department's Republican critics have portrayed the department as a symbol of bureaucratic waste, underlining the need for smaller federal government in favor of greater state power.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Trump administration announces steps to dismantle Department of Education
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On