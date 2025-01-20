Trump announces he'll rename Gulf of Mexico, Mount Denali. new names will be...

In his first hours as the 47th president, Donald Trump is set to make a bold move, ordering the renaming of two prominent landmarks. The Gulf of Mexico will be rebranded as the Gulf of America, while Alaska’s Mount Denali, the highest peak in North America, will revert to its previous name, Mount McKinley, as reported by The Post. President Trump will rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and revert Mount Denali to Mount McKinley. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Mount McKainley’s significance for Trump

A preview of the orders suggested that the renaming of the two natural landmarks is part of Trump’s effort to honour "American greatness." The document further stated, “President Trump is bringing common sense to government and renewing the pillars of American Civilization,” as reported by The Post. The executive orders will instruct the Secretary of the Interior to officially update federal communications and maps to reflect the new names, "Gulf of America" and "Mount McKinley." However, it remains unclear whether the directive will extend to schools or non-federal settings.

The preview document suggested that restoring the name Mount McKinley holds great significance to Trump. The peak was named after William McKinley who died 16 years before. With his strong tariff policies and his leadership in expanding U.S. territory following the Spanish-American War, he was an inspiration to Trump.

During a Turning Point USA rally in Arizona in December, Trump shared, “McKinley was a very good, maybe a great president. They took his name off Mount McKinley, right? That’s what they do to people. Now, he was a great president, very good president. At a minimum, he was a very good businessman. He was a businessman, then a governor, very successful businessman.”

The documents read, “President McKinley is honoured for giving his life for our great Nation and dutifully recognized for his historic legacy of protecting America’s interests and generating enormous wealth for our Nation.” Barack Obama’s decision to rename Mount McKinley to Denali in 2015 honoured the indigenous Koyukon Athabaskan name for the mountain. However, Trump’s executive orders will reverse that change, restoring the peak’s original name, Mount McKinley.

Trump to rename Gulf

Trump also discussed renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, calling it “a beautiful name” and adding, “What a beautiful name and it’s appropriate.” This change aligns with Trump’s energy policies, as the Gulf plays a key role in offshore oil production, an area Trump aims to expand in his second term.

The draft document appreciated the Gulf for being "pivotal" to the nation’s maritime industry and its “energy production, international commerce, tourism, fishing, and recreation.” is expected to sign the orders either in the President’s Room at the Capitol after his swearing-in or at the White House following the inaugural parade, marking the start of his second term with key executive actions.