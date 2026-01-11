Trump approval rating today amid Venezuela, Greenland, Iran and Syria tensions: What latest polls show

Just over a week into 2026, President Donald Trump is already framing the stakes ahead of the November midterm elections. Speaking to House Republicans on January 6, Trump warned that losing the chamber could expose him to a third impeachment. Historically, Trump’s standing is weaker than that of recent presidents at a similar point in their terms. (REUTERS)

The warning comes amid a turbulent stretch for the administration. From a surprise US military operation in Venezuela to provocative remarks about Greenland and continued tensions involving Iran and Syria, Trump has remained firmly in the spotlight. At home, fatal police shootings involving federal officers in Minneapolis and Portland have added to the sense of volatility, though those incidents occurred after most recent polls were conducted.

Trump approval rating According to USA Today, averages compiled by RealClearPolitics show Trump’s approval rating remains net negative. As of January 9, 2026, 44.1% of Americans approve of his job performance, while 52.7% disapprove.

The figures suggest a slight rebound from a sharp decline in November but indicate that support has largely stabilized below the 50% mark.

Data from The New York Times polling aggregator paints a similar picture. Trump’s approval fell steadily from 52% in January 2025 to the low 40s by spring and has hovered there for months. As of early January, 43% approve of his performance, compared to 55% who disapprove, according to the Times.

A weekly Economist/YouGov poll conducted January 2-5 found even softer numbers: 39% approval versus 56% disapproval. The same survey showed persistent skepticism over Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein controversy, with nearly half of respondents saying the president is attempting to cover up Epstein’s crimes.

Venezuela intervention A CBS News/YouGov poll conducted January 5-7 found Americans narrowly opposed the US military action in Venezuela, with 52% disapproving and 48% approving. CBS reported that respondents who believe the operation is aimed at expanding US power or accessing Venezuela’s oil tend to oppose it, while those who view it as a drug-interdiction effort are more supportive.

Historically, Trump’s standing is weaker than that of recent presidents at a similar point in their terms. Gallup data cited by USA Today shows Trump’s December 2025 approval rating of 36% is the lowest among modern presidents in the first year of office.