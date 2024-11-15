Menu Explore
Trump considering Fox Business host Larry Kudlow for top economic job: Report

Reuters | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Nov 15, 2024 10:43 PM IST

President-elect Trump is considering tapping Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow for a senior economic policy role in his administration, WSJ reported.

President-elect Donald Trump is considering tapping Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow for a senior economic policy role in his administration, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Larry Kudlow speaks before President-elect Donald Trump during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
Larry Kudlow speaks before President-elect Donald Trump during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Trump’s advisers feel Kudlow could be a contender to lead the National Economic Council, possibly the Treasury Department, the report said, adding that Kudlow has met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump pressures US Senate with divisive cabinet picks

Trump, 78, began shaping his team with a number of unremarkable selections, naming conservative Florida senator and foreign policy hawk Marco Rubio for secretary of state.

But then came a quartet of nominations for leaders of sprawling federal departments in his new government who have little or no relevant experience -- but a history of loyalty to the incoming president.

"Presidents are entitled to have the people that they want in these key positions to carry out the mandate that's been delivered to him by the voters of the United States," Rubio said Wednesday.

The most controversial nomination, far-right former congressman Matt Gaetz for attorney general, was being investigated by the US Congress over allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use until Wednesday.

Robert Kennedy Jr, a vaccine skeptic, will be the new health secretary if Trump gets his way, while Tulsi Gabbard, a conspiracy theorist who has been accused of spreading Kremlin propaganda, will be director of national intelligence.

Rounding out the most divisive nominations, ex-Fox News anchor Pete Hegseth has been tapped to run the world's most powerful military, having never managed a large organization.

Trump has also nominated some of his personal attorneys to be top ranking Justice Department officials.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
