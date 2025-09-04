Trump hosts tech CEOs in renovated Rose Garden, Indian-origin leaders among invitees

US President Donald Trump is hosting over two dozen technology and business leaders on Thursday (local time) for a dinner in the newly renovated White House Rose Garden, an official said. Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., center, arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. Tech industry leaders including Meta Platforms Inc.'s Mark Zuckerberg, Apple Inc.'s Tim Cook, and Microsoft Corp.'s Satya Nadella are expected to attend an artificial intelligence event.(Bloomberg)

The gathering marks Trump’s first major event in the redesigned garden, which now features a stone patio and umbrella-covered tables inspired by his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Among the top names in the invite list, are several Indian-origin executives, highlighting the growing influence of Indian-American leaders in global tech. They include: Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, Vivek Ranadive, owner of Sacramento Kings, Shyam Sankar, CTO of Palantir.

Other notable attendees include Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The event marks Trump’s evolving relationship with Silicon Valley. The tech industry has sought to align more closely with the Republican administration following Trump’s 2024 election victory.

"The president looks forward to welcoming top business, political and tech leaders for this dinner and the many dinners to come on the new, beautiful Rose Garden patio," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said earlier in the day.

The dinner follows a White House event on artificial intelligence hosted by First Lady Melania Trump, where CEOs and tech leaders are expected to discuss AI developments and policies.

Other executives on the guest list include Oracle CEO Safra Catz, Blue Origin CEO David Limp, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Meta's chief AI officer Alexandr Wang, and AMD CEO Lisa Su.

Elon Musk, a notable absence

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX chief and a former Trump adviser, was not on the official invite list, an official confirmed to news agency Reuters.

However, Musk posted on X that he "was invited, but unfortunately could not attend. A representative of mine will be there," he said.