Trump leaked texts row: Macron responds to fresh Greenland claims; ‘why is he wearing sunglasses?’

Trump leaked texts row: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday responded to his American counterpart, Donald Trump, posting private messages from NATO leaders a day after he shared an alleged leaked letter from the prime minister of Norway. France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers a speech during the World Economic Forum (WEF) (AFP)

Trump-Macron leaked texts row In the screenshot of the alleged messages between Macron and Trump, the French leader expressed concerns over the US's threats to acquire Greenland.

The text from Macron read: “My friend, we are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland. Let us try to build great things: 1) i can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on thursday afternoon."

“I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins 2) let us have a dinner together in Paris together on thursday before you go back to the us. Emmanuel.”

The messages came after Macron declined Trump's invitation to join his Board of Peace initiative. The US president then threatened 200% tariffs on wine and champagne.

“Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon,” Trump told reporters on Monday. “What I'll do is, if they feel hostile, I'll put a 200 percent tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join. But he doesn't have to join.”

Macron responds at Davos Speaking in Davos on Tuesday, Macron hit back at Trump. He said that 'we're shifting to a world without rules' where 'international law is trampled underfoot, and the only law that matters is that of the strongest'.

However, it was Macron's appearance that caught attention. The French president was wearing sunglasses.

Why Macron is wearing sunglasses in Davos Emmanuel Macron took the stage at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland sporting a pair of striking sunglasses. He had adressed his eye condition just days earlier.

He said that the issue was ‘completely harmless’.

"Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye. It is, of course, something completely harmless." Simply see an unintentional reference to the ‘Eye of the Tiger’ ... For those who catch the reference, it is a sign of determination,” he joked.