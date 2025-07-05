Trump, Melania's balcony dance, kiss and cuddles at 4th July display wow netizens; ‘She never glowed like that’

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were photographed sharing a kiss from the Truman Balcony before Friday's spectacular Fourth of July fireworks show in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump and Melania's kiss and hug stunned the crowd, with many getting 'awww'-ed' while looking at the First Couple..(X@nicksortor)

The couple's kiss and hug stunned the crowd, with many getting 'awww'-ed' while looking at them.

During her appearance on the White House balcony, the First Lady mimicked her husband's typical dance to mark the Fourth of July, which also marked the signing of President Trump's “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

As their Independence Day festivities came to a conclusion, Melania shimmied with the president and struck a pose.

The commander-in-chief performed the "Trump Dance," which involves strutting his hips and striking the air rhythmically.

In addition to patriotic songs, the DJ played several contentious pop song from Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, who openly backed Trump's Democratic opponents, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.

The DJ also ran renowned LGBTQ songs "Hot To Go!" by Chappell Roan and "Defying Gravity," sung by Cynthia Erivo in the Wicked movie.

While hailing Trump, the crowd yelled “four more years” and “eight more years”, in reference to his presidency.

After the fireworks, Trump's classic walk-off song, “YMCA,” was played as Trump performed his signature dance, and Melania even momentarily imitated him.

Trump and Melania's dance goes viral on social media as netizens react

Meanwhile, several netizens shared the cute moment the First Couple shared on 4th of July, with many supporters saying that the duo “SO deserve this moment.”

“A true leader and definitely for the American people! America First!” another wrote.

“Absolutely love how he pulls her in close and kisses her. ❤️” a third person commented.

“Our First Lady is absolutely radiant! She’s glowing. She never glowed like that in the first term,” one more person reacted.

Many MAGA supporters started using Trump's dance to ring in significant events, such as his election to a second term in November, when a flash mob seized Staten Island.

The moves became popular among athletes, particularly those in the UFC and WWE, as a victory dance.