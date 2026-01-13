Trump mobile update: Will 590,000 buyers get refund for T1 gold phone? Details

One of the many products that President Donald Trump's family business launched since the 79-year-old assumed office was a flagship mobile phone, launched under the brand Trump Mobile. Several months have passed since the launch, and thousands of buyers who already paid the amount are still waiting for an update. President Donald Trump displays what he called a "Happy Trump" pin. (REUTERS)

Priced at $499, the T1 gold phone by Trump was slated to launch in August-September. But, Associated Press reports that there is no word from T1 Mobile about the phone.

The report noted that more than 590,000 buyers have made the initial payment of $100 and booked the much-hyped phone. As far as the date of launch and delivery are concerned, the website stated that it will be delivered to those who made the payment by the end of 2025. With 2025 over now, the website still states that the phone will be released "later this year."

With the delay and a lack of communication from T1 Mobile, buyers are complaining, with speculation that it could be a scam. Many are also reportedly calling for refund.

Will Trump Mobile Customers Get Refund? As of now, Trump Mobile has not clarified whether the project has been completely abandoned. The website still states that it will be delivered to those who booked the device.

A report from the Financial Times cited a customer in a report who was told by the customer service of T1 Mobile that the device would be shipped by late January 2026. The customer was told by the representative that the delay was caused by the 43-day government shutdown.

Initially dubbed to be made in America, the company later changed the description of the phone to "proudly American." Though nothing specific was said about the phone's manufacturing being sourced out of the United States. Experts, meanwhile, attribute the delay to the difficulties of making smartphones in the US under $1000.

The T1 phone was poised to compete with Apple's iPhones in the US, which are priced between $800-$1,200.

T1 Mobile, however, is still selling its wireless phone service priced at $47.45