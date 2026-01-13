Edit Profile
    Did Trump win Minnesota in 2016, 2020, and 2024? Minnesota, Minneapolis and St. Paul sue over ICE deployment

    Minnesota, Minneapolis and St. Paul filed a federal lawsuit on January 12 to block the Trump Administration's surge of ICE agents in the Twin Cities.

    Published on: Jan 13, 2026 4:12 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    The state of Minnesota, along with its largest city Minneapolis and St. Paul, filed a federal lawsuit on January 12 seeking to block the Trump Administration's controversial surge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal agents in the Twin Cities area.

    Minnesota, Minneapolis and St. Paul filed a federal lawsuit on January 12 to block the Trump Administration's surge of ICE agents in the Twin Cities. (Unsplash/representational)
    In presidential elections, Minnesota has historically been seen as a Democratic-leaning (or "blue") state. In 2016, Hillary Clinton narrowly defeated Donald Trump in Minnesota to win the state's ten electoral votes. In that election, Minnesota was not won by Trump. Similarly, in the 2020 and 2024 elections, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won Minnesota, respectively.

