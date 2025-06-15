Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump mulls expanding US travel ban to 36 more countries | Full list

ByHT News Desk
Jun 15, 2025 08:47 PM IST

Trump administration has already blocked the entry from 12 countries and limited travel from 7 others to the United States.

US President Donald Trump's administration is reportedly contemplating extending the travel ban to citizens from an additional 36 countries.

US President Donald Trump has already imposed a travel ban on 12 countries.(Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump has already imposed a travel ban on 12 countries.(Bloomberg)

Reuters, citing a memo signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reported that the department has outlined a dozen concerns about the countries in question and sought corrective action.

"The Department has identified 36 countries of concern that might be recommended for full or partial suspension of entry if they do not meet established benchmarks and requirements within 60 days," the internal cable sent out over the weekend and seen by Reuters said. 

The cable indicated that the state department expressed concerns regarding the absence of a capable or cooperative government in several of the listed countries, which affects the production of reliable identity documents. Additionally, there were also apprehensions regarding the "questionable security" of that country's passports.

According to the cable, which was first reported by the Washington Post, some countries were not cooperative in facilitating the removal of their nationals from the United States, while nationals of some countries were overstaying their visa.

Last week, Trump administration blocked the entry from 12 countries and limited travel from 7 others to the United States. 

The countries blocked included Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The counties partially restricted included Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

Here's a list of additional countries that could face a full or a partial ban 

  • Angola 
  • Antigua and Barbuda 
  • Benin
  • Bhutan 
  • Burkina Faso 
  • Cabo Verde 
  • Cambodia 
  • Cameroon
  • Cote D'Ivoire
  • Democratic Republic of Congo
  • Djibouti
  • Dominica 
  • Ethiopia 
  • Egypt
  • Gabon
  • The Gambia 
  • Ghana 
  • Kyrgyzstan 
  • Liberia 
  • Malawi 
  • Mauritania
  •  Niger
  •  Nigeria 
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis 
  • Saint Lucia
  • Sao Tome and Principe 
  • Senegal
  • South Sudan
  • Syria 
  • Tanzania
  • Tonga
  • Tuvalu 
  • Uganda
  • Vanuatu
  •  Zambia 
  • Zimbabwe

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Trump mulls expanding US travel ban to 36 more countries | Full list
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On