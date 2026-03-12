Trump rally medical emergency: POTUS slammed for asking Ave Maria to be played as Dr Oz treats woman; ‘how repulsive’

While some have praised the president's actions, many have criticized it as being insensitive. Meanwhile, videos of the incident have gone viral online.

President Donald Trump 's rally in Hebron, Kentucky , on Wednesday, saw a woman experience a medical emergency. The Republican had to stop his speech even as Dr Mehmet Oz , chief of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), went to help. During this time, Trump asked for Ave Maria by Pavarotti to be played.

The Trump administration's Rapid Response 47 also shared a clip from the incident and wrote Dr Oz “immediately stepped in, along with our great first responders, to help a woman in the audience who suffered a medical episode during POTUS's speech in Kentucky.”

Reactions to Trump's Ave Maria request Trump's request sparked mixed reactions. Some lauded the president. One wrote “she stood right back up! Incredible moment.”

Another added “Trump truly cares.” However, there were more people who rushed to slam Trump's action as insensitive.

“Jesus H Chrysler! Ave Maria??? Did the woman die?,” a person questioned. Another remarked “Some people leave a legacy. trump will leave a stain.”

Yet another said “How repulsive to stain Ave Maria.”

Notably, Ave Maria is often played at funerals, with the song being known for being “A timeless and reverent tribute often used in Catholic funerals. Its serene melody and spiritual depth provide a peaceful reflection on the soul’s journey,” as per TJ Andrews funeral services.