Trump rally medical emergency: POTUS slammed for asking Ave Maria to be played as Dr Oz treats woman; ‘how repulsive’
President Donald Trump asked for Ave Maria to be played at his rally, where Jake Paul was also present, while a woman was treated for a medical emergency.
President Donald Trump's rally in Hebron, Kentucky, on Wednesday, saw a woman experience a medical emergency. The Republican had to stop his speech even as Dr Mehmet Oz, chief of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), went to help. During this time, Trump asked for Ave Maria by Pavarotti to be played.
While some have praised the president's actions, many have criticized it as being insensitive. Meanwhile, videos of the incident have gone viral online.
The Trump administration's Rapid Response 47 also shared a clip from the incident and wrote Dr Oz “immediately stepped in, along with our great first responders, to help a woman in the audience who suffered a medical episode during POTUS's speech in Kentucky.”
Reactions to Trump's Ave Maria request
Trump's request sparked mixed reactions. Some lauded the president. One wrote “she stood right back up! Incredible moment.”
Another added “Trump truly cares.” However, there were more people who rushed to slam Trump's action as insensitive.
Also Read | Trump Florsheim shoes: Who got gift from POTUS, how much did it cost him? Details here
“Jesus H Chrysler! Ave Maria??? Did the woman die?,” a person questioned. Another remarked “Some people leave a legacy. trump will leave a stain.”
Yet another said “How repulsive to stain Ave Maria.”
Notably, Ave Maria is often played at funerals, with the song being known for being “A timeless and reverent tribute often used in Catholic funerals. Its serene melody and spiritual depth provide a peaceful reflection on the soul’s journey,” as per TJ Andrews funeral services.
Jake Paul at Trump's Kentucky rally
Boxer and social media influencer Jake Paul was also present at the event and visuals went viral online.
During Trump's speech, he addressed Paul and said “I didn't ask Jake who he voted for but I don't think it was Kamala (Harris). I think your whole reputation would be shot. That would be the end of your whole career Jake.”
Paul also spoke during the event and said “What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage, we never back down from a fight, even if they're much bigger than you. And I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same.”
He continued “We're here representing the United States. We need more factories thriving like this one,” speaking about Verst Logistics, the packaging facility where the president was speaking.
Trump's visit to Kentucky comes ahead of the midterms, and amid an ongoing feud with lawmaker Thomas Massie. Ed Gallrein, the congressional candidate challenging Massie's seat, spoke ahead of Trump at the event.
