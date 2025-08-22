Trump gets formal FIFA 2026 World Cup invitation with symbolic first ticket and unique number; ‘Row one, seat one'

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has formally extended an invitation to US President Donald Trump, and he has also been given the symbolic first ticket to the international competition. On Friday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited the White House to personally presented the ticket. US President Donald Trump holds the World Cup trophy in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 22, 2025. Trump announced the 2026 World Cup draw will be held on December 5 at Washington's Kennedy Center. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

“It’s of course row one, seat one… it’s ticket number 45/47," Infantino remarked as he gave Trump the ticket. The figures have significant personal meaning. During his first term, Trump was the 45th President of the United States; he is currently the 47th President.

Canada and Mexico to co-host a few matches

It is anticipated that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would rank among the biggest events in the competition's history. It will be co-hosted by 16 cities in three North American countries and is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Canada and Mexico will co-host a few matches, but the United States will be the main host.

This will be the second time the US will host the tournament (the first was in 1994) and the first time it will use an expanded 48-team format.

Trump declared Friday that the 2026 World Cup draw will take place on December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington.

Trump says FIFA would boost US economy

“The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest, most complex set of events in sports history, and the Kennedy Center will give it a phenomenal kickoff,” he stated during an Oval Office announcement of the draw this afternoon.

According to FIFA data, six million World Cup fans would travel to North American cities next year, while another 6 billion will watch the game from home. “This will drive more than $30 billion into the U.S. economy and create 185,000 American jobs in a short period of time,” Trump added.

Trump also praised the 30-day federal takeover of Washington's police force, claiming that the FIFA World Cup draw will now be held in a “very safe capital,” free from visitors' “worry about walking down the street.”

He wore a red cap with the phrase “Trump was right about everything”. Trump used the meeting to discuss a variety of topics, both domestic and foreign.