Trump refers to Anderson Cooper as ‘Allison Cooper’ in Truth Social rant amid Iran tensions

President Donald Trump took aim at CNN anchor Anderson Cooper in a Truth Social post on Monday, referring to him as “Allison Cooper." Trump referred to CNN's Anderson Cooper as “Allison Cooper."(X/ Anderson Cooper and AP)

“The sites that we hit in Iran were totally destroyed, and everyone knows it. Only the Fake News would say anything different in order to try and demean, as much as possible — And even they say they were “pretty well destroyed!” Working especially hard on this falsehood is Allison Cooper of Fake News CNN, Dumb Brian L. Roberts, Chairman of “Con”cast, Jonny Karl of ABC Fake News, and always, the Losers of, again, Concast’s NBC Fake News. It never ends with the sleazebags in the Media, and that’s why their Ratings are at an ALL TIME LOW — ZERO CREDIBILITY!” he wrote.

Social Media Reactions

The post sparked immediate backlash on social media, with critics labeling it offensive.

One person wrote, “The fact that he makes jokes and misgenders anyone who criticizes him just shows how weak he is as a man. really? allison cooper? be serious for once.”

Another wrote, “So, if Trump is going to disrespect Anderson Cooper by calling him Allison Cooper...we can call him names too, right? Well, I don't need permission really. I was going to do it anyway. I was verifying for others.”

A third person added, “Trump just mocked Anderson Cooper as “Allison Cooper” in a Truth Social rant — a cheap, homophobic swipe aimed at discrediting the journalist.”

Anderson Cooper Evacuated

Trump’s comments came just hours after Cooper reported from Tel Aviv, Israel, where he was evacuated due to missile threats amid escalating tensions in the region.

In a video posted on Anderson Cooper 360°'s official X account, the anchor shared footage of the missile alert system in action.

"So these are the alerts that go out on all of our phones when you're in Israel. It's a 10-minute warning of incoming missiles or something incoming from Iran. So now the location we're in has a verbal alarm telling people to go down into bomb shelters," he said.