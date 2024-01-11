Trump says he has decided on 2024 running mate; Is he ready to mend ties with rivals?

Former US President Donald Trump said that he has already decided who he will choose to be his running mate in the 2024 general election campaign. Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump(AFP)

During an Iowa Town Hall event on Fox News on Wednesday night, Trump was asked to reveal the name of his potential running mate if he were to win the Republican nomination for president. “Well, I can’t tell you that really,” he said, adding that “I mean, I know who it’s going to be.”

Is Trump ready to mend ties with any of his rivals in the race?

In the Republican primary, Trump faces opposition from candidates such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Fox News host Martha MacCallum questioned Trump about whether he would consider choosing one of his rivals.

In response, Trump jokingly said he has started liking former New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie, a critic of ex-US president and his policies, more after he withdrew from the race for president and was seen on a hot mic seeming to predict Haley would "get smoked" in the White House race.

Regarding Christie serving as vice president, Trump remarked, "I don't see it," adding that it "would be an upsetting" move.

Christie has stepped out from the race as a part of an endeavor to prevent Trump from being re-elected.

“My goal has never been to be just a voice against the hate and division and the selfishness of what our party has become under Donald Trump,” he said.

“I am going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again. And that’s more important than my own personal ambition.”

Throughout his campaign, Trump has declined to address the subject of his running mate. However, in an interview with NBC, he said that he "likes the concept" of a female vice president. Since then, there are speculations that Trump could pick South Dakota governor Kristi Noem as his running mate.

Ramaswamy hints at joining Trump as his running mate

According to a media report, Ramaswamy made a suggestion last year that he may run on a joint ticket with Trump as his running mate if he does not win the Republican nomination.

“See, this isn’t about me. If this were about me, sure. That’s a fine position for someone to have at my age,” Ramaswamy responded to Britain's GB News when asked if he would be “happy to be (Trump’s) VP”.

“This is about reviving our country and I can only reunite this country if I’m doing it from the White House as the leader and the face of our movement.”