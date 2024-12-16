Menu Explore
Trump says he would consider pardoning NYC Mayor Eric Adams, ‘He was treated pretty unfairly’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 16, 2024 11:19 PM IST

Donald Trump says he would “look at” a pardon for the embattled NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who is currently facing bribery charges

Donald Trump may consider pardoning Eric Adams, who is currently facing federal bribery and conspiracy charges. The president-elect bluntly said on Monday that he would “look at” a pardon for the embattled New York City mayor, according to Associated Press. His statement came when a reporter asked during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago if he would come to the former cop's aid.

Donald Trump says he would consider pardoning NYC Mayor Eric Adams(AP)
Donald Trump says he would consider pardoning NYC Mayor Eric Adams(AP)

Trump says he would consider issuing a pardon for NYC Mayor Eric Adams

“I would,” Trump said when asked if he would issue a pardon for Adams during the press conference at his Florida resort. “I think that he [Adams] was treated pretty unfairly,” he added. The president-elect's declaration comes amid the mayor's legal woes.

“I’d have to see it, because I don’t know the facts,” Trump went on, adding, “Now I haven’t seen the gravity of it all, but it seems like being upgraded in an airplane many years ago — I know probably everybody here has been upgraded,” per Politico.

Adams, who has denied the charges against him, has previously vowed to continue serving as mayor of New York City. The 64-year-old also said that he would fight the charges “with every ounce of my strength and my spirit.”

Trump's declaration about his considering pardoning Adams is no surprise as he has repeatedly expressed his belief that the embattled Democrat is being railroaded by prosecutors.

“I said it not as a prediction, a little light-heartedly, but I said it. I said he’s going to be indicted,” Trump further said on Monday, referring to accusations of a politicised Department of Justice that Biden echoed in pardoning his son, Hunter Biden.

“And a few months later, he got indicted. So, I would certainly look into (a pardon),” the president-elect added, per the outlet.

