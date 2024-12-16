‘Did I at least look cool?’ Trump advisor collapses onstage at NY Young Republican Club gala. Watch

Donald Trump's campaign advisor, Alex Bruesewitz, collapsed onstage at a Young Republican event on Sunday. A video of the scary incident shows the 27-year-old toppling over the lectern after losing consciousness during his address at the New York Young Republican Club gala. Trump advisor Alex Bruessewitz fell onstage during his address at the New York Young Republican Club gala(X)

Trump advisor collapses onstage at New York Young Republican Club gala

Bruesewitz began slurring his words while introducing incoming White House senior aide Dan Scavino and subsequently fainted onstage, leaving attendees inside a Manhattan venue worried, according to the now-viral footage. During the collapse, he took the lectern with him as several people rushed to his aid.

While it was not exactly clear what caused the fall, Master of ceremonies Raheem Kassam assured the audience that Bruesewitz was doing fine backstage and even asked him if he looked “cool.” “I talked to our friend Alex Bruesewitz and you know what he said to me? He goes, ‘Did I at least look cool?’” the former aide of British conservative politician Nigel Farage said.

“I said, ‘Alex, you used gravity like I’ve seen nobody use gravity before in their lives,’” Kassam hilariously went on, adding, “But he’s recuperating back there, so give him a big cheer so he’ll hear you.” In the wake of Bruesewitz's health scare, the president-elect also checked in on his loyal aide.

“I know that Alex is going to be fine because he’s a tough son of a gun,” Trump said over the phone, according to New York Post. “There’s no doubt about that. So I want to say hello to Alex because he’s a very special guy,” he added. Bruesewitz is the CEO of consultancy firm X Strategies LLC, which aims to help elect “America First” candidates.