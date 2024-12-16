Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Did I at least look cool?’ Trump advisor collapses onstage at NY Young Republican Club gala. Watch

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 16, 2024 08:18 PM IST

Alex Bruesewitz began slurring his words while introducing incoming White House senior aide Dan Scavino and subsequently fainted onstage during the Sunday event

Donald Trump's campaign advisor, Alex Bruesewitz, collapsed onstage at a Young Republican event on Sunday. A video of the scary incident shows the 27-year-old toppling over the lectern after losing consciousness during his address at the New York Young Republican Club gala.

Trump advisor Alex Bruessewitz fell onstage during his address at the New York Young Republican Club gala(X)
Trump advisor Alex Bruessewitz fell onstage during his address at the New York Young Republican Club gala(X)

Trump advisor collapses onstage at New York Young Republican Club gala

Bruesewitz began slurring his words while introducing incoming White House senior aide Dan Scavino and subsequently fainted onstage, leaving attendees inside a Manhattan venue worried, according to the now-viral footage. During the collapse, he took the lectern with him as several people rushed to his aid.

ALSO READ: Ex-CIA officer shares chilling theory behind ‘unsettling’ mystery drone sightings

While it was not exactly clear what caused the fall, Master of ceremonies Raheem Kassam assured the audience that Bruesewitz was doing fine backstage and even asked him if he looked “cool.” “I talked to our friend Alex Bruesewitz and you know what he said to me? He goes, ‘Did I at least look cool?’” the former aide of British conservative politician Nigel Farage said.

“I said, ‘Alex, you used gravity like I’ve seen nobody use gravity before in their lives,’” Kassam hilariously went on, adding, “But he’s recuperating back there, so give him a big cheer so he’ll hear you.” In the wake of Bruesewitz's health scare, the president-elect also checked in on his loyal aide.

ALSO READ: Chris Rock says ‘no one would care’ about Brian Thompson's murder suspect Luigi Mangione if he looked like Jonah Hill

“I know that Alex is going to be fine because he’s a tough son of a gun,” Trump said over the phone, according to New York Post. “There’s no doubt about that. So I want to say hello to Alex because he’s a very special guy,” he added. Bruesewitz is the CEO of consultancy firm X Strategies LLC, which aims to help elect “America First” candidates.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On