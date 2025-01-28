Trump says Microsoft in talks to acquire TikTok, calls for bidding war over app

US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that Microsoft is in talks to acquire video-sharing platform TikTok and that he would like to see a bidding war over the app, reported Reuters. US President Donald Trump has called for a bidding war over TikTok(AFP)

Donald Trump said that there were many contenders looking to buy TikTok and that he “would like the United States to have a 50 per cent ownership position in a joint venture.”

Also Read: Perplexity AI's new proposal for TikTok could give 50% stake to US government

The President had earlier also expressed that he would like Tesla CEO Elon Musk or Oracle Corp. Chairman Larry Ellison to take over the video-sharing platform as he did not want it to have Chinese ownership.

Also Read: China using TikTok to spy on Americans? Donald Trump's ‘bigger threat’ response

On Saturday, Trump said about the TikTok sale, “Numerous people are talking to me. Very substantial people. We have a lot of interest in it, and the United States will be a big beneficiary… I'd only do it if the United States benefits.”

Also Read: Donald Trump halts TikTok ban, giving app 75-day extra time in executive order

Perplexity AI has also thrown its hat in the ring wherein the company has proposed a merger with TikTok's US business as well as a joint venture with the US government.

Perplexity's offer allows ByteDance to maintain it's stake in TikTok though they will need to have a US-based board in control of all decision-making for the operations in the country.

Earlier this month, the US Supreme Court had upheld a law that banned TikTok in the country due to national security concerns surrounding the Chinese-owned application's data privacy.

However, President Trump, who has credited the app with helping him engage with younger voters during his campaign, has reserved the ban temporarily and signed an executive order giving TikTok 75 days to orchestrate a sale for the app so that it is no longer Chinese-owned.