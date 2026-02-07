Trump says ‘some things’ coming soon in Nancy Guthrie's case, ‘horrible situation in the…’

President Donald Trump appeared to imply that the Justice Department or the FBI might be revealing "some things" regarding the case of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Trump suggested that the DOJ or FBI may soon disclose information about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, claiming strong clues have emerged (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated, “We have some things, I think that will maybe come out reasonably soon, from DOJ or FBI, or whoever, that could be, could be definitive. A lot has taken place in the last couple of hours. A lot of things have happened with regard to that horrible situation in the last couple of hours.”

Trump says ‘we have some clues’ in Nancy Guthrie's case Earlier this week, Trump announced on Truth Social that he is “deploying all resources” to locate the 84-year-old mother of "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie.

When questioned about the federal assistance, Trump responded, “I think we’re doing very well on that regard.”

“Very well meaning we have some clues, I think that are very strong, and I think we could have some answers coming up," he added.

The US President did not provide additional details regarding what those developments might entail.

Pima County Sheriff opens up about ‘new message’ in Nancy Guthrie's case The Pima County Sheriff's Department, along with the FBI, announced earlier on Friday evening that they are aware of “a new message” concerning Nancy Guthrie and are actively examining the information for its authenticity.

In a subsequent post on X, the sheriff's department indicated that it is now performing "follow-up" activities at the Guthrie residence and nearby locations, while also mentioning that the road in front of the residence is presently restricted “to provide investigators space.”

Guthrie's relatives have made a public appeal for evidence of life and direct communication with anyone who may be holding Nancy.

The FBI has announced a reward of up to $50,000, and people are encouraged to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) with any information.