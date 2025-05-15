Menu Explore
Trump says US should ‘take’ Gaza, make it a ‘freedom zone’ amid Israel-Hamas war

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2025 02:51 PM IST

Donald Trump also said that the United States was nearing a nuclear deal with Iran, and that Tehran had “sort of” agreed to the terms.

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believes the United States should “take” the region and turn it into a “freedom zone.”

President Donald Trump gestures during a business roundtable, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Doha, Qatar. (AP)
President Donald Trump gestures during a business roundtable, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Doha, Qatar. (AP)

“I have concepts for Gaza that I think are very good, make it a freedom zone, let the United States get involved, and make it just a freedom zone,” said Donald Trump. 

He also said that the United States was nearing a nuclear deal with Iran, and that Tehran had “sort of” agreed to the terms.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)

