Trump says US should ‘take’ Gaza, make it a ‘freedom zone’ amid Israel-Hamas war

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believes the United States should “take” the region and turn it into a “freedom zone.” President Donald Trump gestures during a business roundtable, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Doha, Qatar. (AP)

“I have concepts for Gaza that I think are very good, make it a freedom zone, let the United States get involved, and make it just a freedom zone,” said Donald Trump.

He also said that the United States was nearing a nuclear deal with Iran, and that Tehran had “sort of” agreed to the terms.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)