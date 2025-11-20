Trump signs bill to release Epstein files: When will DOJ make the documents public?

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law. Trump announced that he had signed the bill into law in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday. With Trump's signature, the Department of Justice will now be compelled to release all information related to the probe into the Jeffrey Epstein. President Donald Trump applauds at the "Winning the AI Race" Summit in Washington.(REUTERS)

According to the provision of the bill, the DOJ is required to release the documents within 30 days of being enacted. It means, Pam Bondi and the DOJ will have to release the documents by December 20, 2025.

“Democrats have used the ‘Epstein’ issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories,” Trump said on Truth Social, signing the bill.

This story is being updated.