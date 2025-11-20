Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trump signs bill to release Epstein files: When will DOJ make the documents public?

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 20, 2025 07:38 am IST

Trump signed the Epstein files act requiring the DOJ to release all information related to the probe. The documents are expected to drop withing 30 days.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law. Trump announced that he had signed the bill into law in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday. With Trump's signature, the Department of Justice will now be compelled to release all information related to the probe into the Jeffrey Epstein.

President Donald Trump applauds at the "Winning the AI Race" Summit in Washington.(REUTERS)
President Donald Trump applauds at the "Winning the AI Race" Summit in Washington.(REUTERS)

According to the provision of the bill, the DOJ is required to release the documents within 30 days of being enacted. It means, Pam Bondi and the DOJ will have to release the documents by December 20, 2025.

“Democrats have used the ‘Epstein’ issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories,” Trump said on Truth Social, signing the bill.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Trump signs bill to release Epstein files: When will DOJ make the documents public?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On