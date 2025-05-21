Trump stuns Cyril Ramaphosa, plays South African 'white genocide' videos in Oval Office meeting

US President Donald Trump stunned his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa with a video intended to support fabricated allegations of a white “genocide” during their White House meeting. President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

On a screen in the Oval Office, Trump instructed staff members to play a clip of Ramaphosa. He ordered the lights in the office to be dimmed so that a video containing alleged proof of crimes against humanity could be shown. He accused Ramaphosa of committing genocide against white farmers in South Africa.

In the video, left-wing populist leader Julius Malema called for the killing of the nation's 4.5 million white people, or roughly 7.3% of the total population, and a roadside memorial purportedly for dozens of white farmers who had been killed.

Trump also criticized Ramaphosa over a new rule that permits the South African government to seize supposedly underutilized land.

According to Trump, his South African buddies told him that if you're white, “they take your land and they kill you.”

“What you saw the speeches that were being made, one that is not government policy,” Ramaphosa stated. “Our government policy is completely, completely against what he was saying.”

Did Cyril Ramaphosa react?

After calmly watching the videos, Ramaphosa remarked, “I'd like to know where that is because this I've never seen.”

Trump stated that he sought an explanation from Ramaphosa over the baseless accusations of “genocide” made against white Afrikaners.

“Generally, they're white farmers, and they're fleeing South Africa, and it's a very sad thing to seem” Trump stated at the White House, Trump stated. “I hope we can have an explanation of that because I know you don't want that.”

As he faced questioning from Trump on the matter, Ramaphosa refuted the claim that his country seizes land from white farmers.

During the Oval Office meeting, Trump suggested to his counterpart that "you do allow them to take land."

Ramaphosa replied, “No, no, no, no. Nobody can take land.”

When Trump welcomed Ramaphosa at White House, he characterized him as a controversial figure who is also well-respected.

“It's a great honour to be with the president of South Africa, President Ramaphosa, and he is a man who is certainly, in some circles, really respected, other circles a little bit less respected,” the US President said.

Ramaphosa expressed gratitude to Trump “for allowing your people to start discussions with us at the trade level," urging a “reset” of his nation's ties with the US.