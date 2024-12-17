Trump takes brutal swipe at Justin Trudeau after top Canadian official's exit

Donald Trump mocked Justin Trudeau in a scathing post on Truth Social Monday following the shock resignation of Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Calling the Canadian prime minister “governor,” the president-elect hilariously addressed the country's top official's dramatic exit. (FILES) US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2017. The political circumstances that surrounded the publication of "Ultimatum," once a best-selling novel that imagined an American effort to annex Canada, may ring familiar to anyone following recent headlines. "Ultimatum," published in 1973, is authored by D-Day veteran Richard Rohmer, the honorary lieutenant general of the Canadian Armed Forces, who recently turned 101. Still an avid news consumer and writer, Rohmer told AFP that remarks by President-elect Donald Trump implying that Canada could be absorbed by the United States should not be laughed off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

Trump takes brutal swipe at Justin Trudeau after Canadian finance minister's exit

“The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau,” Trump wrote on his social media platform. He labelled Trudeau as “governor” in reference to a previous joke about the United States annexing its neighbouring country.

Trump slammed Freeland as “toxic,” arguing that her exit was for the good of the country. “Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada,” the future president wrote. “She will not be missed!!!” Trump declared.

Freeland took to X, formerly Twitter Monday night to make her letter to Trudeau public. In the lengthy statement, she wrote, “On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet. Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet.”

The 56-year-old politician's shock exit came as a big blow to Trudeau, with other Canadian leaders demanding his resignation. “Mr. Trudeau’s government is over. He must acknowledge that and act accordingly,” Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said. In her resignation letter, Freeland revealed that she and Trudeau had “found ourselves at odds over the best path forward for Canada.”