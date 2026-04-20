A refund system for businesses that paid tariffs which, according to the US Supreme Court Donald Trump imposed without constitutional authority, is set to launch Monday, April 20. This happens to be the first step of a process that might as well lead to refunds for consumers who were billed for some or all of the tariffs on products shipped to them from outside the US. Trump tariffs refunds today: When will consumers get refunds? What to know (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (AFP)

Importers and their brokers can start claiming refunds through an online portal beginning at 8 am (local time) on Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency administering the system. Companies are required to submit declarations listing the goods on which they collectively put massive amounts of money toward the import taxes the court later struck down. Once CBP approves a claim, it will take 60-90 days for a refund to be issued, according to the agency.

The government is likely to process refunds in phases. It will focus first on more recent tariff payments. Technical factors and procedural issues might delay an importer's application. Therefore, reimbursements businesses are supposed to make to customers could trickle down slowly.

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The Supreme Court on February 20 found, in a 6-3 decision, that Trump usurped Congress' tax-setting role when he set new import tax rates on products from various countries last April. The Supreme Court cited the US trade deficit as a national emergency that required him to invoke a 1977 emergency powers law – International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The court majority did not address refunds in its ruling. However, last month, a judge at the US Court of International Trade determined that companies subjected to IEEPA tariffs were entitled to them.

Are all taxed imports immediately eligible and when will consumers get refunds? More than 330,000 importers paid a total of about $166 billion on over 53 million shipments, Customs and Border Protection said in court filings. However, all of these orders do not qualify for the first phase of the refund system's rollout. This is limited to cases in which tariffs were estimated but not finalized, or within 80 days of receiving a final accounting.

Importers who expect refunds must to cases in which tariffs were estimated but not finalized or within 80 days of receiving a final accounting. As many as 14, 56,497 importers had completed registration and were eligible for refunds totaling $127 billion, including interest, as of April 14.

While tariffs are paid by importers, some companies pass on the tax costs to consumers via higher prices. Starting Monday, the system will refund tariffs directly to the businesses that paid them. These businesses are not obligated to share the proceeds with customers.

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However, class-action lawsuits that want various companies, such as Costco to Ray-Ban maker Essilor Luxottica, to reimburse shoppers are now turning to the US legal system.

People are more likely to receive refunds from delivery companies like FedEx and UPS. These companies collected tariffs on imports directly from consumers.

In fact, FedEx has confirmed that it would return tariff refunds to customers when it receives them from the CPB.

“Supporting our customers as they navigate regulatory changes remains our top priority,” FedEx reportedly said in a statement. “We are working with our customers as CBP begins processing refunds and plan to begin filing claims on April 20.”