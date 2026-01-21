Edit Profile
    Is Iceland next? Trump's major blunder at Davos sparks buzz amid Greenland tensions

    President Donald Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum, mistakenly referring to Greenland as Iceland.

    Updated on: Jan 21, 2026 10:42 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, using the platform for urgent discussions regarding his plans to acquire Greenland. He, however, mistakenly conflated the self-governing Danish territory with an entirely different nation.

    President Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum, discussing Greenland's acquisition but mistakenly referred to it as Iceland. He expressed frustration with NATO allies over control of the territory. (via REUTERS)
    During his Davos speech, the 79-year-old President consistently misidentified Greenland as “Iceland”, a significantly smaller island located approximately 200 miles away. He expressed his frustration towards NATO allies for not relinquishing control of the territory.

    “I know we’d be there for them. I don’t know that they’d be there for us with all of the money we expend, with all of the blood, sweat and tears… They’re not there for us on Iceland, I can tell you,” the POTUS said.

    “Their stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland.”

    Trump rejects idea of using military force to seize Greenland

    The awkward mistake occurred during a lengthy speech in which a seemingly lethargic Trump appeared to dismiss the idea of employing military force to seize Greenland.

    “We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable,” he asserted in his address to world leaders.

    “But I won’t do that. OK. Now everyone says, “Oh, good.” That’s probably the biggest statement, because people thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.”

    Trump's remarks spark buzz

    Meanwhile, the video of Trump's remarks in which he confused Greenland and Iceland has gone viral on social media platform X, garnering over 1 million views.

    “I highly doubt you'll remember anything for long, my dude,” one person wrote, taking dig at Trump.

    “There's no reason to think he wouldn't go for Iceland after Greenland,” another warned.

    “The whole world is laughing at him, but the White House is busy celebrating his 1 yr anniversary like it’s an achievement,” a third user reacted.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk

