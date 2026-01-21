Is Iceland next? Trump's major blunder at Davos sparks buzz amid Greenland tensions

President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, using the platform for urgent discussions regarding his plans to acquire Greenland. He, however, mistakenly conflated the self-governing Danish territory with an entirely different nation. President Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum, discussing Greenland's acquisition but mistakenly referred to it as Iceland. He expressed frustration with NATO allies over control of the territory. (via REUTERS)

During his Davos speech, the 79-year-old President consistently misidentified Greenland as “Iceland”, a significantly smaller island located approximately 200 miles away. He expressed his frustration towards NATO allies for not relinquishing control of the territory.

“I know we’d be there for them. I don’t know that they’d be there for us with all of the money we expend, with all of the blood, sweat and tears… They’re not there for us on Iceland, I can tell you,” the POTUS said.

“Their stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland.”

