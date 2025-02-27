Trump vowed to get rid of taxes on tips, overtime, but did he keep his promise? What to know about the budget resolution

A budget resolution was passed by House Republicans on Tuesday, February 25, giving way to Donald Trump’s bill seeking $4.5 trillion in tax breaks and $2 trillion in spending cuts over the next 10 years. During the presidential campaign, Trump promised that if re-elected, he would eliminate taxes on tips for industry workers, such as restaurant staff, delivery drivers, and gig workers. Last month, he even doubled down on this proposal, saying he would end tax on tips for workers, no matter what their occupation is. Donald Trump vowed to get rid of taxes on tips, overtime, but did he keep his promise? (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)(REUTERS)

One of Trump’s campaign promises was also to support legislation to eliminate taxes on overtime pay. He claimed it would provide more people with the incentive to work.

"The people who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in our country and for too long, no one in Washington has been looking out for them," Trump said during his September 12, 2024, rally. Trump also vowed to do away with tax on Social Security benefits.

However, were any of these promises kept now that a budget resolution has been passed? Here’s what to know.

Did Donald Trump keep his promises?

The House resolution approved the president's basic budget framework. While the Senate already approved a competing resolution earlier this month, a compromise bill has to be worked out now.

The budget resolution vote on Tuesday passed in the House 217-215, with all Democrats and one Republican having voted against it. In the resolution, there was no specific bill or policy to end tax on tips, overtime wages or Social Security benefits. The Congress can now proceed to further negotiate and implement Trump's promised legislation.

Before the roll call, Majority Leader Steve Scalise reportedly said, “On a vote like this, you’re always going to have people you’re talking to all the way through the close of the vote. We got it done.”