President Donald Trump made headlines during his 2026 State of the Union address by touting TrumpRx.gov, a federal prescription drug platform launched earlier this month. US President Donald Trump promoted TrumpRx.gov, asserting it and the MFN policy have successfully lowered prescription drug costs. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (AFP)

Trump boasted about his efforts to reduce prescription costs, citing TrumpRx.gov and his "most favored nation" (MFN) policy as evidence that he had succeeded where his predecessors had failed.

He said, “I’m also ending the wildly inflated cost of prescription drugs like has never happened before. Other presidents tried to do it, but they never could. They tried. ”

Helthcare a in focus for republicans Trump has made it apparent that, despite reservations within his party and the GOP's affordability vulnerability, he is at ease with making health care a key component of Republicans' preparations for the 2018 elections.

He said, “I took prescription drugs, a very big part of health care, from the highest price in the entire world to the lowest.”

The Hill reported that he identified Catherine Rayner, the first user of TrumpRx and a military spouse, among the audience and said, “One drug has been costing Catherine $4,000 to purchase, but a few weeks ago, she logged on to the TrumpRx website and got that same drug that cost $4,000, got it for under $500.”

In addition, Trump expressed his desire to "stop all payments to big health insurance companies and instead give that money directly to people so they can buy their own health care ... at a much lower cost."

Will TrumpRx benefit the Americans? TrumpRx aims to reduce the list price of drugs in pharmacies with coupons for a few dozen medications that may be downloaded to a phone or printed out and brought to a pharmacy. These would offer savings ranging from 50 per cent to 93 per cent.

However, generic versions of many of the medications are already on the market and come with coupons that may be found on websites like GoodRx, as well as considerably lower pricing.

Experts pointed out that several of the medications on the GoodRx list are frequently not covered by insurers. This provides some patients a practical way to pay for these medicines, even though they were dubious about how revolutionary the coupon platform would be.