What is TrumpRx? White House to launch drug-buying website as Pfizer agrees to cut prices

The White House is preparing to roll out a direct-to-consumer website called TrumpRX, which will allow Americans to buy prescription drugs directly from the government at discounted rates. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Tuesday that the announcement will be coupled with a cost-cutting deal between the administration and pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, reported the Wall Street Journal. U.S. President Donald Trump announces a deal with Pfizer to sell drugs at lower prices, in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 30, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno(REUTERS)

The report added that the TrumpRx platform will let people pay cash for certain medications with prices negotiated by the federal government. Officials said this platform could give millions of Americans access to cheaper drugs, though questions remain over how useful the service will be for those already covered by private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid.

Pfizer’s price-cutting agreement

Pfizer is set to become the first pharmaceutical company to formally lower US drug prices following pressure from President Trump, who earlier this year signed an executive order demanding reductions in line with international pricing, according to another CBS report.

As per the White House, Pfizer will also sell some medications to Medicaid at lower prices. The move could benefit as many as 100 million patients, officials estimate, the report added.

Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chief executive, is expected to join President Donald Trump at the White House to announce the deal. Bourla is also expected to reveal a $70 billion investment in US manufacturing, which could exempt the company from new tariffs on branded drugs not produced domestically.

Pressure on pharma

President Trump has repeatedly criticised drugmakers for charging American patients higher prices than those paid in other developed countries. In May, he threatened to impose strict caps on Medicare earnings for companies that failed to comply with his ‘most favored nation’ pricing demand. Just last week, he declared a 100 percent tariff on branded pharmaceuticals manufactured outside the US, reported WSJ.

Pfizer spokesperson Amy Rose was quoted in the Wall Street Journal saying that the move was a “win for American patients, American leadership” and the company. Rose added that it provided certainty and stability to continue advancing breakthrough medicines.

White House deputy press secretary Kush Desai was quoted in the WSJ saying that Trump was doing more to lower healthcare prices “than anyone else in Washington”.

“Democrats talked the talk for decades about drug prices, but only President Trump is actually walking the walk,” he added.

Details on which medications will be offered through TrumpRx remain unclear, as does how pricing will compare for those already on insurance plans.

FAQs

Q: What is TrumpRx?

A: TrumpRx is a new White House-backed website that will allow Americans to buy certain prescription drugs directly from the government at discounted prices.

Q: Which drugs will be available on TrumpRx?

A: The White House has not yet released details about the specific medications that will be offered.

Q: What is Pfizer’s role in the announcement?

A: Pfizer has agreed to lower the cost of some of its prescription drugs in the U.S. and will invest $70 billion in domestic manufacturing.