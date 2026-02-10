What drugs are available under the TrumpRx medication program? See full list

The Trump administration has launched TrumpRx, a new online initiative aimed at lowering prescription drug costs by allowing patients to purchase select medications directly from pharmaceutical manufacturers at discounted cash prices. US President Donald Trump speaks about TrumpRx website in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, February 5, 2026. (AFP)

TrumpRx is not an online pharmacy and does not dispense medications itself. Instead, it operates as a pricing and referral platform, listing discounted cash prices and redirecting users to participating drugmakers’ websites to complete purchases.

“It’s a portal where someone can check if they can find a cheaper price, direct-to-consumer, from a drug manufacturer,” Kaye Pestaina, vice president and director of KFF’s patient and consumer protections program, told CBS News. “It’s not a storefront.”

Anyone with a valid prescription can use TrumpRx, but the program currently applies only to cash-paying customers.

At launch, TrumpRx lists 43 prescription drugs, covering conditions such as diabetes, weight loss, fertility treatment, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disorders, women’s health, respiratory care and smoking cessation.

Full list of medications available The following medications are currently included:

Abrilada®

Airsupra®

Azulfidine®

Azulfidine® En-Tabs

Bevespi®

Cetrotide®

Chantix®

Cleocin®

Colestid®

Cortef®

Cytomel®

Diflucan®

Duavee®

Estring®

Eucrisa®

Farxiga®

Genotropin®

Gonal-F®

Insulin Lispro

Levoxyl®

Lopid®

Medrol®

Ngenla®

Nicotrol®

Ovidrel®

Ozempic® Pen

Premarin®

Premarin® Vaginal Cream

Prempro®

Pristiq®

Protonix®

Tikosyn®

Toviaz®

Vfend®

Viracept®

Wegovy® Pen

Wegovy® Pill

Xeljanz®

Xigduo® XR

Zarontin®

Zavzpret®

Zepbound®

Zyvox®

Additional medications are expected to be added over time to the TrumRx website.

What's next? The program comes as health care affordability remains a major concern for Americans. Polling cited by CBS News showed prescription drug costs continue to rank among the top financial worries for households nationwide.

More than a dozen pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Merck, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Genentech, have agreed to participate so far, according to the White House. Officials say the program could expand further if more manufacturers join.

President Trump has also called on Congress to pass legislation that would allow TrumpRx purchases to be covered under insurance plans.