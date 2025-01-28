Trump's ‘blackout’ at CDC letting 'world's deadliest infection' enter US, ex-WH doctor warns against Marburg virus

Following Donald Trump's return to the White House, a top doctor has warned that the newly-elected US President's “blackout” at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may allow one of the deadliest illnesses in the world to enter the United States. Trump's suspension makes the US less ready to combat “unknown pathogens,” much like the outbreak of COVID-19, warns US top doctor.(AP)

One of Trump's first actions as president was to halt travel, foreign aid, and some external communications at the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institute of Health and CDC for 90 days as the new administration gets ready to restructure the organisations.

In addition, the CDC has been instructed to “immediately” cease its collaboration with the World Health Organization.

Trump's actions could allow harmful viruses to enter US: Dr. Stephanie Psaki

According to Dr. Stephanie Psaki, the sister of ex-press secretary Jen Psaki, who worked for former President Joe Biden, Trump's actions could allow harmful viruses like the Marburg virus, which is similar to Ebola and can kill up to 88 percent of those infected, to enter the United States, Daily Mail reported.

Tanzania is right now experiencing a Marburg outbreak, with the death of eight of the nine confirmed patients.

The only way to safeguard Americans against the virus, which triggers bleeding from orifices like the mouth, ears, and eyes, “is to stop it at its source,” stated Dr. Psaki, stressing that there is no vaccination or medical care for the virus.

The former health advisor to Biden stated in an editorial that CDC specialists should put efforts to combat the virus and coordinate with public health partners.

According to her, Trump's suspension makes the US less ready to combat “unknown pathogens,” much like the outbreak of COVID-19. “As I’ve watched the Trump administration announce a series of actions that undermine our ability to detect and respond to biological threats... I wonder: Who is protecting the American people from Marburg right now?” she asked.

WHO's report on Marburg outbreak

On January 11, the WHO alerted her team about the Marburg outbreak in Tanzania, citing “reliable reports from in-country sources” and reporting the death of five people.

Following this, her team completed a risk assessment and determined that there was a significant risk.