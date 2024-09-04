Trump's book Save America becomes Amazon best-seller just hours after release despite hefty price tag, know all about it

Donald Trump’s new book, titled Save America, was released on Tuesday, September 3, and is already an Amazon best-seller. Despite the hefty price tag, the former president’s book has landed on the No. 1 spot in Amazon’s ‘Presidents & Heads of State Biographies’ category and 13th overall. The book is available only in hardcover for $92.06, which is a 7% discount from the $99 price that was listed by its publisher, Winning Team Publishing. Donald Trump's book Save America becomes Amazon best-seller just hours after release despite hefty price tag (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP)

Trump promoted the book in a Truth Social post, writing, “My new book comes out TODAY! Have you gotten your copy? I hand-selected every Photo, from my time in the White House, to our current third Campaign for President of the United States. A MUST HAVE on U.S. History, especially for America First Patriots”.

What is the book about?

The book is a collection of pictures, anecdotes, and recollections from Trump’s time in office, and his presidential campaigns. Its cover features an iconic image of the former president at the Pennsylvania rally after he survived an assassination attempt, captured by Associated Press photographer Peter shortly.

AP, which obtained excerpts of the book before it was released, reported that it features photos of Trump alongside people like Tiger Woods, Angela Merkel and Kim Jong Un. In the book, Trump has taken aim at Mark Zuckerberg, and defended his 2018 meeting with Russia’s Vladamir Putin in Helsinki.

Amazon says that in the book, “President Donald J. Trump offers an unparalleled look into his four years as the 45th President of the United States, and a vision for his next term! "SAVE AMERICA" is filled with iconic moments from the first Trump Administration. From Historic Summits with World Leaders to candid scenes from the White House, every photo has been selected by President Trump, alongside his words, which provide insight into what will shape his next four years in office.”

The book also showcases Trump’s “major themes and accomplishments, including record-breaking trade negotiations, tax cuts, international diplomacy, and Border security,” Amazon adds.