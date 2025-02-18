Menu Explore
Trump's border czar Tom Homan vows to ‘eradicate’ illegal criminal migrants

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 18, 2025 12:55 AM IST

Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, claims a significant drop in illegal border crossings compared to Biden's term. 

Tom Homan will not rest until every illegal criminal migrant is “eradicated” from the United States. During Monday's appearance on Fox News' Americas Newsroom, Donald Trump's border czar discussed the administration's crackdown on illegal immigration. The 63-year-old not only vowed to remove criminal migrants but also pointed out that the president is “delivering” on his promise of border security.

Tom Homan, White House border czar, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. President Donald Trump signed into law the Laken Riley Act last week, a measure aimed at cracking down on migrants charged with crimes, touting it as a centerpiece of his administration's pledge to take a tougher approach toward undocumented migration and border security. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Sipa/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Tom Homan, White House border czar, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. President Donald Trump signed into law the Laken Riley Act last week, a measure aimed at cracking down on migrants charged with crimes, touting it as a centerpiece of his administration's pledge to take a tougher approach toward undocumented migration and border security. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Sipa/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Taking to social media, the law enforcement officer shared the staggering dip in migrants trying to enter the country illegally in the current administration as compared to Joe Biden's.

“In the last 24 hours the US Border Patrol has encountered a total of 229 aliens across the entire southwest border,” Homan wrote on X.

“That is down from a high of over 11,000 a day under Biden. I started as a Border Patrol Agent in 1984 and I don’t remember the numbers ever being that low. President Trump promised a secure border and he is delivering,” he added.

Homan doubled down on his remarks during Monday's interview, saying, “At last count, we had almost 600,000 illegal aliens in the United States with a criminal conviction. I won’t be happy until we eradicate every one of those.”

Figures obtained by the outlet revealed that the number of migrants with criminal histories arrested in the first 18 days since Trump assumed office was up 98% compared to the same time in 2024.

“As far as [Tren de Aragua], we’ve got a few more hundred TdA to look for. They’re our priority,” Homan said, adding, “Right now, we’re concentrating on public safety threats, which is the right thing to do.”

