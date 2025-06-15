Trump's mental state ridiculed over embarrassing mispronunciation at DC parade; ‘Riddled with dementia’

US President Donald Trump's “humiliating mispronunciation” during his grand $45 million military parade has made some of his critics question his mental health. Trump declared to the supposedly “small” audience that "no earthly force is more powerful than the brave heart of the U.S. Infri man" during his Saturday speech in Washington DC.(Bloomberg)

Trump declared to the supposedly “small” audience that "no earthly force is more powerful than the brave heart of the U.S. Infri man" during his Saturday speech in Washington DC. An eight-foot-tall monument of the Republican president sitting on a toilet has took center stage at the event.

While some speculated that the incident might be tied to dementia, others resorted to X, formerly Twitter, to inquire what exactly Trump's meant to say. One user wrote, “Dictator Trump is riddled with dementia, he can’t even make a coherent sentence without sounding like a fool.”

Several people mentioned that he was not reading correctly from a teleprompter. “Bonehead can't even read from a teleprompter,” a person wrote.

“Who are “infri man”? Donald Trump is totally incompetent,” one more commented.

“Is that like Oprah Infry?” a third user quipped.

Also Read: What is ‘Theratrumpy’? Old man at ‘No Kings’ protest in California beats Trump doll to get his anger out; Watch

Trump, Melania enjoy parade amid ‘No Kings’ protests

Due to the heavy weather and the large number of demonstrators, Trump's military parade in Washington, DC, did not happen as planned.

Melania Trump seemed to knock down anything the president said about his relationships with the troops featured during the march, according to a lipreader who watched Trump and First Lady at Saturday's military parade. Nicola Hickling, a lip reading expert, claims that Melania leans against Donald in a fun moment.

Melania glanced at the marching soldiers and remarked, "They're good." Hickling claimed that when they looked at each other, Trump replied, “I pushed my finger on one of them.”

‘No Kings’ protestors raged outside the ceremony while the President and his wife amused themselves by watching the army. On the lawn in front of Trump's viewing platform, thousands of people peacefully assembled, while demonstrators voiced their disapproval.