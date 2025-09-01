Trump's motorcade spotted in DC with an ambulance? Truth behind viral video

Several social media users claimed that they spotted President Donald Trump's motorcade in Washington, DC, on Sunday, and it was followed by an ambulance. These unverified claims come as there have been some wild speculations about the 79-year-old's health this week. Donald Trump walks on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling(REUTERS)

Only earlier in the day, Trump addressed the viral ‘dead’ and ‘missing’ rumors about him. He responded to a post by conservative commentator DC Draino, which read: "Joe Biden would go multiple days at a time without any public appearances and the media would say he's "sharp" and "top of his game". Meanwhile he was wearing diapers and napping. President Trump puts in more public work hours than any other POTUS in US history and media freaks out if he disappears for 24 hours. Comical double standard."

Trump replied: "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE".

Trump motorcade speculations

Social media users shared a video of a motorcade, saying it was President Trump's. They added that an ambulance could be seen with it.

“Donald Trump’s motorcade was seen flying through DC with an AMBULANCE in tow, interesting …” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Someone spotted an ambulance accompanied by presidential motorcade?? pack watch back on????” another one added. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of this video. We do not know if it was shot on Sunday or if it is the president's motorcade.

Here's the truth

There is no concrete evidence to back these claims. At this point, we do not know if the video was taken today or whether Trump was in one of the cars spotted.

However, in any case, an ambulance is a part of the presidential motorcade. The president’s motorcade is divided into two sections, with the most critical being the ‘secure package’. In an emergency, this unit breaks away from the rest of the convoy. It consists of two armored limousines, escorted by Secret Service agents and local law enforcement.