Trump's nephew warns of dementia signs in the president: ‘I know the warning signs…’

In a stunning revelation, Fred Trump III, nephew of Donald Trump and son of Fred Trump Jr., has raised grave concerns about his uncle’s mental health, citing a troubling history of dementia in the Trump family. He recently authored All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, a revealing memoir that delves into the complex dynamics, conflicts, and legacy of the Trump family. Fred Trump III has expressed serious concerns about Donald Trump's mental health. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Fred Trump III hints at signs of dementia in his uncle Trump

During a candid interview on SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show last Friday, Fred Trump III voiced his growing concerns about the current president’s mental fitness, suggesting he’s observed troubling similarities to earlier family cases. He recalled that their grandfather, also the father of the president, suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for eight years before he died in 1999. Fred emphasized that dementia has left a deep mark on their family and said recent signs in his uncle’s behavior have stirred unease.

Trump's nephew also drew parallels between the president’s recent behavior and that of other relatives who battled dementia, including their cousin John Walters. He did not mince his words as he said, “You know, Donald said, 'Oh, my father was tiptop until the end.' I can assure you, that was not the case. I know what I saw in my grandfather,” as reported by the Irish Star.

He continued, “I know what I saw in Donald's older sister, my aunt Maryanne, who in the end ... I am not a doctor, I don't pretend to be. I just, I know the warning signs from both of my grandfathers." Fred added, “But the things he's spewing and the craziness, and he just can't stick to a message. And he used to be able to stick to a message." His sister, Mary Trump, has also penned books on similar topics.

Talks of Trump’s dementia mirror what happened with Biden

The irony of Fred’s remarks is underscored by the fact that Trump himself made cognitive fitness a central line of attack during his campaign against President Joe Biden, frequently accusing his opponent of mental decline. While polling consistently showed that voters were concerned about Biden’s acuity, those same concerns have increasingly been mirrored in public discussions about Trump’s own cognitive state, now amplified by members of his own family.