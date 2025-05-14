Trump's sleepy moment at Saudi Summit sparks social media jokes and criticism; ‘Visualising that new floating palace’

Donald Trump's enthusiasm for his trip to Saudi Arabia was short-lived as netizens trolled the 78-year-old president for dozing off at key summit with Gulf leaders. Donald Trump was constantly spotted with his eyes closed and even seemed to startle himself awake at a special ceremony in Saudi Arabia.

Trump declared he will achieve billions in trade agreements and investments with Gulf countries during his four-day diplomatic tour to the Middle East, which began Tuesday when he landed in Riyadh.

However, it seemed that the lengthy red-eye flight from the United States had taken its toll; Trump was constantly spotted with his eyes closed and even seemed to startle himself awake at a special ceremony. The event saw the attendance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia.

Netizens troll Trump

MBS was more understanding of Trump's lack of focus, but social media viewers were quick to point it out.

Reporter Aaron Rupar shared a video of Trump seemingly dozing off on X and wrote, “Trump is having a hard time keeping his eyes open in Saudi Arabia.”

“He's just visualising that new floating palace he's getting,” one X user commented on Rupar's post.

“Trump's napping through Saudi talks? Maybe he's saving energy for his next golf game. Real leadership, folks,” another user trolled Trump.

“Sleepy Don can barely keep his eyes open while representing the United States in Saudi Arabia. If this were President Biden, there would be nonstop coverage of his cognitive condition and physical fitness. Where is the media outrage?” a third user wrote.

Trump and his dozing off in public

Trump has frequently been accused of sleeping in public. He will surpass Joe Biden as the oldest sitting president in American history in the last year of his second term.

His 2024 hush money trial was one of the most well-known events as reporters inside the New York courthouse claimed that he seemed to nod off during the significant proceedings.

However, Trump rejected the claim and asserted that he remained fully conscious throughout the trial.

“I don’t fall asleep during the Crooked D.A.’s Witch Hunt, especially not today. I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.